Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs set for imminent commitment
Armwood (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams is one of the nation's most explosive playmakers.
Last fall for Sumner (Florida), the 6-foot-1, 195-pound playmaker caught 26 passes and scored on 14 of them (54 percent), accumulating 585 yards in the process.
On special teams, he returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns.
So, it's no surprise the bluechip recruit is one of the most coveted players in Florida.
Following an official visit schedule that included trips to Syracuse, Central Florida, Miami and Georgia, Williams has set a Wednesday commitment (noon ET/9 a.m. PT).
>>> Tyler Williams previews his 4 finalists ahead of college commitment
So, where will he go?
Prediction: Tyler Williams to Georgia Bulldogs
Williams raved about his Georgia official visit in interviews and quickly set a commitment date.
Generally, that type of buzz leads to a commitment.
Throw in that Milton (Georgia) four-star wide receiver C.J. Wiley chose Florida State over the in-state Bulldogs on Tuesday, and there's clearly an opening at the position.
Could Williams quickly fill the void left by "Wiley to Florida State"?
It certainly appears likely.
And the recruiting industry agrees.
247Sports has one prediction in - for Georgia - while On3 gives the Bulldogs an 82.9 percent chance of securing the commitment (Miami is second at 5.8 percent).
When Miami is involved things always seem to tight down to the wire, but Georgia seems to be clearly the team to beat with less than 24 hours until a decision.