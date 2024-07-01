Prediction: Miami Hurricanes set for imminent bluechip commitment
The Miami Hurricanes have a top-20 recruiting class early in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
But that group is set to get a big boost very soon.
On Monday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, IMG Academy (Florida) star Gavin Nix, the nation's No. 11 linebacker and No. 88 overall prospect, is set to announce his commitment from a trio of finalists - Florida State, Miami and Oregon.
So, who will it be?
Prediction: Gavin Nix to Miami Hurricanes
The 6-foot, 225-pound 'backer took official visits to all three of his finalists, and Miami reportedly set the bar sky high during his first trip June 7 weekend.
In fact, it seems to have established the 'Canes with a big enough lead to hang on until decision day.
If, in fact, that perceived lead holds, Nix would be the top-rated pledge in Miami's class so far, topping Leo (Indiana) four-star tight end Brock Schott by more than 50 spots (No. 88 to No. 143).
However, Nix's spot atop the class is unlikely to hold.
The Hurricanes are in the mix for several elite prospects and still have lots of work to do before putting a bow on this class.
Regardless, Nix would represent a very nice in-state addition to the class, and one that Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff would surely celebrate.