Prediction: Michigan Wolverines poised to land elite wide receiver
Jordan (Texas) elite wide receiver Andrew Marsh has set an August 20 commitment date and is down to a final five of Colorado, Michigan, Texas, USC and Washington.
>>> Andrew Marsh previews his commitment, breaks down final 5
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 58 overall prospect and No. 8 wide receiver.
In other words, he's quite the recruiting prize.
So, where is he headed?
Prediction: Andrew Marsh to Michigan Wolverines
Marsh took visits to all of his finalists, but his recruitment seemed to shift strongly in Michigan's favor following his June 21 official visit to Ann Arbor.
While discussing his contenders this week, the Texas product had high praise for Michigan, as both an academic and athletic institution.
“Michigan is a team that always wins," he said. "They are a team that I really think could push me to get to the next level - and push me on and off the field.”
While the other finalists are sure to push Michigan to the end, it certainly feels as though the "Marsh to Michigan" marriage would be a strong one.
And he fits a need.
As a junior. the electric playmaker hauled in 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns.
While Michigan has a top-15 class nationally, it doesn't currently have a bluechip wide receiver.
That could - and likely will - change with Marsh's decision.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Marsh as a prospect:
"Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. ...Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside."