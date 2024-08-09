Andrew Marsh, elite receiver, breaks down 5 finalists ahead of commitment
Jordan (Texas) four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh is one of the most electric playmakers in the country.
As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass-catcher hauled in 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns, generating more than 30 scholarship offers with his dazzling play.
On August 20, Marsh plans to put an end to the recruiting process, announcing his college commitment from among five finalists: Colorado, Michigan, Texas, USC and Washington.
This week, the nation's No. 58 overall prospect and No. 8 wide receiver joined SBLive/Sports Illustrated to break down each of his five finalists.
Colorado: “A lot of it is what Coach Prime brings to the table for the team. The media aspect and the offensive minds, the veterans they’ve got coaching. You can get better there.”
Michigan: “Michigan is a team that always wins. They are a team that I really think could push me to get to the next level - and push me on and off the field.”
Texas: “For me, Texas is like the home school. It’s not too far from home. It’s my closest option to me. Recently they’ve put a lot of receivers in the league. I feel like I could go there and do the same.”
USC: “For me, I would really say it’s the offense that they run. Coach (Lincoln) Riley’s offensive mindset creates explosive plays. It's somewhere a receiver would love to play.”
Washington: “What stands out about the Huskies, like USC, is the offense that they run. It’s explosive. It's a receiver-friendly offense. I’m really close to their coaching staff. I really like that I could go up there and produce.”
Marsh represents one of just two top-10 receivers nationally who remains uncommitted - with the other being Mandarin (Florida) playmaker Jaime Ffrench (No. 18 overall, No. 4 wide receiver).
Regardless of where the Texas star chooses later this month, he will be graduating from high school in December in the hopes of enrolling early and getting a jump start on his college career.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Marsh as a prospect:
"Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. ...Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside."