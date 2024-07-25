Prediction: Oregon Ducks football poised to add elite offensive playmaker
After signing the nation's No. 3 recruiting class last year, the Oregon Ducks currently have a top-five class with aspirations of the No. 1 spot this time around.
But even with their eye on the prize - a national title on the field and a national recruiting crown on the recruiting trail - Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are still laying the early groundwork for the 2026 cycle.
And it may pay off in a big way very soon.
This weekend, Oregon is hosting its elite recruiting event "Saturday Night Live," where dozens of top prospects will flock to Eugene.
In a tradition started by Willie Taggart, the Ducks have tended to add at least a couple of commitments coming out of the camp every year.
And this year is unlikely to be an exception.
Prediction: Tradarian Ball to Oregon Ducks
One visitor to keep a very close eye on this weekend is Texas High School (Texas) four-star running back Tradarian Ball.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound playmaker is rated the nation's No. 33 overall prospect No. 2 running back in the class of 2026, which means he barely falls short of five-star status.
As a sophomore, Ball proved to be one of the most explosive young playmakers in country, averaging 7 yards per carry while racking up 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He also showcased his talents on the track, running a 10.82 100-meter time and 22.69 in the 200.
This weekend, Ball is headed to Oregon's "SNL" camp amid growing buzz that a commitment could be coming shortly.
And the recruiting industry agrees.
247Sports has a recent prediction favoring the Ducks, while On3 gives Oregon an 85 percent chance of landing Ball.
Considering his status as a near-five-star running back, that's a potential major addition.
It is also noteworthy that Ball already holds 40 scholarship offers, highlighted by Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and others.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Explosive offensive weapon with experience out of the backfield and aligned at receiver. Not a bruiser, but looks and plays larger than size on paper. Consistent big-play option with versatility and athleticism to produce home run plays via hand-off, screen game, downfield targets, and in the return game. Flashes quick, decisive cuts and sudden redirection. Creative second-level runner whose speed often maximizes open-field opportunities. Caught two dozen passes as a sophomore, establishing valuable receiving foundation. Not only caught balls from the backfield, but lined up wide and from the slot and showed encouraging route nuance and downfield tracking ability. Plays with easy speed enhanced by explosive initial acceleration. Can get on the horse and go when he finds space. Capable cut-stacker in the open field. Good contact balance but will need to continue to add mass/strength. Sometimes runs upright with too narrow a base. Could be more than just a player who wears the running back label; rather, a versatile weapon whose volume can derive from backfield touches and targets alike. Displays speed, agility, vision, and pass-catching dexterity to create a potential high-major gamebreaker at the next level."
If, in fact, Oregon hauls him in it will represent another major commitment for running back coach Ra'shaad Samples, who has been on fire since arriving from Arizona State to replace Carlos Locklyn (Ohio State).
So far, Samples has been a key piece of the recruitments of Mater Dei (California) running back Jordon Davison, Althoff Catholic (Illinois) running back Dierre Hill and Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
Could he soon add Ball into the fold?
It's looking more and more likely by the day.