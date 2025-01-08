Prediction: Oregon State Beavers set to land national television commitment
The Oregon State Beavers have generated some recruiting momentum this offseason via the transfer portal, highlighted by the additions of Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy, Miami tight end Riley Williams and others.
And now it appears that will carry over to the high school recruiting ranks.
During Saturday's Navy All-American Bowl on NBC at 1 p.m. ET, Kamiak (Washington) three-star athlete T'Andre Waverly is set to announce his commitment.
According to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher will announce from a final three of Notre Dame, Oregon State and Washington.
Prediction: T'Andre Waverly to Oregon State Beavers
Waverly, the No. 18 player in the state of Washington, has significantly increased his interest in Oregon State in recent months, and the Beavers carry huge momentum heading into the weekend.
As the 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher's recruitment has progressed development has become more and more of a focus and Oregon State has a history of churning out productive tight ends.
"Waverly to Oregon State" feels like an obvious fit.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Waverly as a prospect:
"As a tight end, he's shown tremendous growth as a pass catcher and a route runner. In a run heavy offense, he's a plus blocker and does a good job sealing off the edge and allowing his backs space to get through and as he continues to develop as a receiver, should be a really good traditional tight end who can play in-line but also flex out and be a target in the passing game.'