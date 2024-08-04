Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers poised to add bluechip recruit, continue hot streak
The Tennessee Volunteers are having a stellar weekend on the recruiting trail, having secured Grimsley (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2026.
But Tennessee isn't done.
On Monday, Donelson Christian Academy (Tennessee) four-star tight end Carson Sneed is set to announce his decision from a group of five finalists - Auburn, Louisville, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound pass-catcher - with a 77-inch wingspan - is rated the nation's No. 8 tight end and No. 174 overall prospect in the class of 2026.
As a sophomore, Sneed proved to be a highly-efficient redzone target, as he hauled in 15 receptions for 297 yards with 10 touchdowns, scoring on 66.7 percent of his catches.
So, where is Sneed headed?
Prediction: Carson Sneed to Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee's litany of talented quarterbacks will need weapons to throw to, and Sneed provides a big target.
Unsurprisingly, the in-state product is very familiar with the Volunteers' program.
Not only has he grown up in the state and been recruited by the Vols, but his older brother, redshirt freshman Dayton Sneed, is a wide receiver for the program.
The chance for the brothers to join forces in the SEC is likely too good to pass up, especially since the younger Sneed attended multiple home games last season to cheer on his brother and the Vols.
The recruiting industry agrees, as both 247Sports and On3 overwhelmingly project "Sneed to Knoxville."
Overall, Tennessee boasts 21 commitments in the class of 2025, a group that ranks No. 7 nationally, while the 2026 class has just one commitment - Brandon, the country's top overall prospect.
That group may add a big-bodied, athletic pass-catcher very soon.