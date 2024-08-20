Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers poised to land bluechip recruit
The Tennessee Volunteers have a top-10 recruiting class nationally.
And more help could soon be on the way.
On Friday, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (South Carolina) four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny is set to announce his college commitment.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 117 overall prospect and No. 11 cornerback by Rivals and accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers during his recruitment.
But he's down to a final two of Florida State and Tennessee.
So, who will it be?
Prediction: Onis Konanbanny to Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee was the first major offer for Konanbanny and also hosted him on his first major recruiting visit.
The Volunteers have stayed in touch ever since, making the versatile cornerback a priority from teh beginning.
That amount of relationship-building and consistency should be enough to make "Konanbanny to Tennessee" a reality later this week.
For Tennessee, that addition would continue a hot streak that was highlighted by the weekend commitment of Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman is Tennessee's class headliner and is rated the nation's No. 3 overall prospect.