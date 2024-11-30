Prediction: USC Trojans poised to land 5-star recruit nicknamed 'Thanos'
The 2025 recruiting cycle has been a mixed bag for the USC Trojans.
Lincoln Riley's program currently has a 21-man class ranked No. 14 nationally, highlighted by Centennial (California) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and Corner Canyon (Utah) five-star wide receiver Jermone Myles.
That's the good news.
On the other side?
USC has experienced 12 decommitments this cycle, including a pair of much-needed five-star defensive lineman - Manchester (Georgia) star Justus Terry and Warner Robbins (Georgia) playmaker Isaiah Gibson - as well as Oaks Christian (California) defender Hayden Lowe, the nation's No. 3 edge-rusher.
Those decommitments, in particular, have left USC in need up front defensively.
And help may be on the way.
Prediction: Jahkeem Stewart to USC Trojans
One of the biggest mysteries remaining in the 2025 class is who will end up with Edna Karr (Louisiana) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who has leaned in heavily to his "Thanos" nickname.
For months, the debate has swirled around LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and USC - with each program appearing to hold a slight edge at various points in the recruiting process.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman, who reclassified from the class of 2026, most recently visited Los Angeles and rumblings are swirling that the trip went well.
Specifically, USC's need for help up front defensively - paired with a few marquee decommitments in recent weeks - may have created the necessary motivation by both parties to lock in "Stewart to USC."
Is it possible LSU, Ohio State or Oregon go above and beyond in the final week and change Stewart's mind?
In modern recruiting anything is certainly possible.
But it also sounds as though USC desperately wanted help up front and Stewart was impressed by the Trojans' pitch.
I expect Stewart to "Fight On" when his decision comes December 4.
The recruiting industry agrees, as USC has been trending significantly for Stewart on both 247Sports and On3 since his visit.
What would USC be getting in Stewart?
Here's what 247Sports had to say in its scouting report:
"Enormous-framed front-line defender with impressive linear athleticism and immense growth potential. Assembled strong combine testing and measured well on the offseason camp circuit in Spring 2024. Periodic segmentation in movement patterns reflects the growth still ongoing into the frame, but flashes serious straight-line juice for such a big body at this stage. Capable pass rusher from the interior and the edge, thanks in part to hand violence and point-of-attack power. Often physically overwhelms overmatched opponents, but does flash some rip and swim nuance at times. Reportedly highly productive sophomore campaign with 85 tackles, 33 TFL, 20 sacks. Still developing pass-rush repertoire but has shown encouraging technical awareness. Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road."
Stewart's highest rating comes courtesy of Rivals, which lists him as the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 strongside defensive end.