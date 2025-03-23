Prediction: USC Trojans set to land in-state bluechip running back
The USC Trojans have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.
And they don't look to be slowing down any time soon.
In fact, USC's likely next commitment is all about speed.
Prediction: Deshonne Redeaux to USC Trojans
Oaks Christian (California) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux is rated the No. 5 running back in the nation.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound playmaker is also a blazing-fast speedster, credited with a 10.42 100-meter and 21.32 200-meter as a freshman in high school.
On the football field that has translated to three consecutive varsity seasons averaging more than 7 yards per carry, highlighted by last fall's 1,263-yard, 17-touchdown junior campaign.
Unsurprisingly, college football programs from all over the country have made Redeaux a priority - and he's racked up more than 30 scholarship offers.
Earlier this week, however, the California product set an April 5 commitment date and a group of six finalists: Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
But all signs point to USC.
Redeaux visited Los Angeles twice during the fall for gamedays and took a crucial Junior Day trip to USC's campus earlier this spring.
Ever since that trip, it's been all Trojans - from Redeaux posting a picture with USC legend Reggie Bush to quickly setting a commitment date.
The recruiting industry agrees, as 247Sports has a prediction in for USC and On3 gives the Trojans a staggering 98.7 percent chance of coming out on top.
What would USC be getting?
Here's what Greg Biggins had to say about Redeaux as a prospect, comparing him to Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs:
"One of the nation's top two-sport athletes. Not just a dominant running back but a top sprinter as well. Personal best 10.42-100m/21.32-100m as a freshman but had to sit out sophomore track season due to an injury. Speed jumps out on the football field as well. A true home run threat from anywhere on the field. Has some wiggle to him, can make a defender miss in the open field and runs hard. Has a solid frame, strong upper body and carries 195 pounds really well. Has a physical edge to him, played corner as a freshman and would lay guys out although he focused on running back as a sophomore. Decisive runner, doesn't dance around or try to be too cute, hits the hole and isn't afraid to initiate contact. Catches the ball well out of the backfield, not just screens but wheel routes and deep balls down the slot. Junior season will be big for him to show he can be a durable, every down back but the ceiling is high and Redeaux projects as an easy high major Power 4 prospect."