Prediction: USC Trojans to complete flip of key Oregon Ducks recruit
On Tuesday, Mater Dei (California) four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui decommitted from the Oregon Ducks and reopened his recruitment.
But the writing appears to be on the wall.
He's likely already found his new home.
Prediction: Tomuhini Topui to USC Trojans
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle, rated the nation's No. 100 overall prospect, first committed to the Ducks in October.
This fall, he showed how significant that was, as he earned the Los Angeles Times' football lineman of the year.
But lately his attention was been fixated closer to home.
Topui visited USC for its Junior Day event in early February, then returned earlier this month for a follow-up trip.
After that visit, rumblings began that the Mater Dei star was close to re-opening his recruitment.
In truth, it could be a short stint back on the open market.
Both 247Sports and On3 consider the Trojans to have a significant edge in the battle, of which Oregon and Miami are still a part.
Regardless of the efforts of the Ducks and Hurricanes, Topui is likely to become a Trojan sooner rather than later.
Overall, USC's recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally - and that lead is only going to grow if they add the big in-state defensive tackle.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Topui as a prospect:
"A two-way lineman who could end up on either side. A true nose at 6-3, 330 pounds and can can consistently take on double teams, hold his ground and still get a push. Role in Monarch defense was often to tie up blockers but when left one on one, routinely got in to the backfield. Shows off nice combination of power and quickness and plays nasty. Might be an even better offensive line prospect and holds multiple offers on that side of the ball. Didn’t play a ton of offensive line as a sophomore but is absolutely dominant when he does on the 5v5 circuit. Is a naturally strong kid with a verified 79” wing and combined with his technique, feet and balance, he’s tough to beat as an offensive guard. Would like to see lean out and play closer to 310 this year but he’s an easy national recruit who has the talent to play for anyone in the country."