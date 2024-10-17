Prediction: USC Trojans to complete flip of key Utah commitment
On Thursday morning, Spanish Fork (Utah) four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn announced his decommitment from the Utah Utes.
The 6-foot-7 1/2, 290-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 147 overall prospect and No. 17 offensive tackle, announced his decision via social media.
"First I want to thank God for the countless blessings that he has bestowed upon me," Dunn wrote. "After prayers and discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Utah. Thank you coach (Jim) Harding, and (Kyle) Whittingham for giving me the opportunity to play for the team."
So, who is the new favorite?
Prediction: Aaron Dunn to USC Trojans
During his initial recruitment, Dunn took official visits to BYU, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Utah - with Utah beating out Oregon and USC in the home stretch.
But the Trojans have never given up on Dunn's recruitment and continued to build the relationship following his early August pledge.
Thursday's decommitment would seem to be a clear indicator that message is resonating.
By all accounts, it signals that "Dunn to USC" is becoming very likely.
What would USC be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Tall, athletic offensive tackle prospect with elite height and a lean build that wears existing mass well. Possesses ample bulking capacity as desired. Narrower through the torso, but long-armed to allow for high pass-pro upside. Shows relatively good knee-bending ability and generally does not get caught off balance. Plays pretty flat-backed in pass protection. Not a ballerina on the outside, but creates a wide orbit around the arc and displays redirecting mobility to stave off counters. Can lumber a bit when pulling and climbing, but gets to his spots on schedule and packs some punch. Looks to finish blocks and searches extra work. Strong, leverage-oriented D-linemen can get inside his frame and use naturally higher center of gravity against him. Majority of tackle snaps have come on the right side, but has gotten left-side reps. Also has valuable part-time D-line snaps and a strong athletic profile, including 17.2 ppg as a junior on the basketball court. Still developing leverage consistency and adding mass, but a good functional athlete in this tackle class with some elite traits in certain categories and a strong athletic foundation. Projects to high-major college competition with the potential to become a desired NFL Draft candidate."