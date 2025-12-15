California High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
With most ranked teams having low-profile weeks and avoiding upsets, this was a very quiet week in the rankings. But there was at least one major piece of important news, and good news at that, as 5-star Sierra Canyon senior Jerzy Robinson returned from a lengthy ankle injury without missing a step.
Here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 15.
The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 8
1. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (6-0 – 1st last week)
In a couple tune-up games before the Nike TOC, Archbishop Mitty cruised past Oakland Tech 63-41 and Mission Hills 68-33 after beating Mission Hills 56-34 just a week before. The Monarchs are one of the top threats to win the Nike TOC this weekend even without McKenna Woliczko back.
2. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (11-0 – 2nd)
Just like last season, Ontario Christian has come out of the gate putting remarkable margins of victory against strong competition without any lapses. Last week it beat Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) 98-25, King/Drew 105-35, and Lynwood 89-44.
3. SIERRA CANYON (6-1 – 6th)
Jerzy Robinson is back, and she dominated in limited minutes last week as the Trailblazers took care of Rancho Christian 89-62 and Bishop O'Dowd 86-52. As long as Robinson is around, their loss to JSerra without her will have next to no impact on their stock going forward.
4. MATER DEI (7-0 – 5th)
Mater Dei seems to be the X-factor heading into the Nike TOC, where they showed out last year with wins over East Coast powerhouses Bishop McNamara, Christ the King, and Bullis. The Monarchs are clearly a national-caliber team and they've won all seven of their games this season by at least 12 points against tough competition. But how they stack up against the best of the best will be determined this week. They open as favorites against Nevada powerhouse Centennial.
5. ETIWANDA (5-1 – 3rd)
In its only game of the week, Etiwanda fell 66-61 to one of Nevada's best teams, Democracy Prep Agassi Campus, which moved to 3-0. Frontcourt stars Jaylee Moore and Tess Oldenburg won't debut until the transfer sit-out period is over, so the team is currently far from peak form. Given that the Eagles had upset losses with important players missing early on in 2023-24 and 2024-25 and went on to win disputed national titles both years, it's hard to put too much stock into this one with Oldenburg and Moore less than two weeks away from debuting.
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0 – 5th)
The rebuilt Huskies program will debut the day after Christmas.
7. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (7-0 – 7th)
The Rams don't blow out every team they face, but holy cow do they get the job done. They won the Nike 'Iolani Classic last week by winning by 10 points or less against Kamehameha Kapalama (HI), South Medford (OR), and Carondelet. Kamehameha Kapalama was on a seven-game tear that included an upset of nationally ranked Faith Family Academy, South Medford is perennially one of the toughest teams in the Pacific Northwest, and Carondelet was fresh off double-digit wins over host 'Iolani and nationally ranked Konawaena.
8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (7-1 – 8th)
It was business as usual last week as San Ramon Valley beat Clovis by nine points, Dublin by 47, and Bishop O'Dowd by 28. The Wolves' annual rivalry match with Carondelet is now less than a month out.
9. CLOVIS WEST (13-0 – 9th)
Clovis West made quick work of some very good teams last week, beating Esperanza 77-53, Mira Costa 77-52, and Rialto 68-40. Not that it was a surprise.
10. FAIRMONT PREP (4-3 – 10th)
It's no exaggeration to say that Fairmont Prep has one of the absolute hardest non-league slates in the entire country. The Huskies have already played Ontario Christian once and Sierra Canyon twice, and this week they open the top division of the Nike TOC against none other than the top-ranked team in the nation: Long Island Lutheran (NY).
11. OAK PARK (8-3 – 11th)
Oak Park blew out Dos Pueblos in its only game of the week. It only has one game this week as well, a Coastal Canyon League opener against Simi Valley.
12. JSERRA (8-2 – 12th)
Talk about a well-deserved bye week. JSerra had no contests last week after beating Sage Hill, Sierra Canyon, and San Clemente and losing to Ontario Christian the previous week.
13. SAGE HILL (6-4 – 13th)
The big news for Sage Hill last week wasn't its 68-39 rout of Santa Margarita, although that was certainly a nice win. The OC Register has reported that longtime head coach Kerwin Walters, who led the program from the Southern Section's lower divisions to national prominence, indefinitely on administrative leave. On that note, the Lightning head to Phoenix for the NIKE TOC.
14. CARONDELET (10-2 – 14th)
While its ranking didn't change, Carondelet saw a major rise in stock last week at the Nike 'Iolani Classic in Hawaii. The Cougars handed unbeaten, nationally ranked Konawaena its first loss by a score of 57-41 and then took down the host team 60-46 to make the finals, where it fell 67-57 to St. Mary's (Stockton).
15. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (5-2 – 15th)
Blowout losses to Sierra Canyon and Archbishop Mitty aren't going to knock Rancho Christian down in the rankings, although the Eagles are certainly due for more resume wins now. They open Ivy League play on Wednesday against underrated Heritage (Menifee).
16. CARUTHERS (3-1 – 16th)
The Cougars hold tight after a bye week. They look to make some noise this week at the Nike TOC in Phoenix.
17. LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY (8-1 – 18th)
The Torreys squeaked past Windward 43-39 last week after blowing out Torrey Pines. They open the Nike TOC on Thursday in what should be a great game against dangerous Virginia team Osbourn Park.
18. PRIORY (4-1 – 21st)
After two weeks away from games, Priory picked up its biggest win yet by upending Clovis 59-56. They face Buchanan (Clovis) and Immanuel this week at the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Classic.
19. CLOVIS (4-4 – 17th)
Clovis probably hoped to be above .500 at this point in the season, but its losses have all come in competitive games against worthy opponents. The Cougars don't have much momentum heading into the Nike TOC.
20. MISSION HILLS (2-3 – 19th)
Mission Hills' blurb is basically a copy/paste of Clovis' above. After a second loss to top-ranked Archbishop Mitty, the Grizzlies haven't shown all what they can do yet in 2025-26, but the Nike TOC is not an easy place to find your footing.
21. FRANCIS PARKER (5-3 – 20th)
Yet another ranked California team currently packing for the Nike TOC, Francis Parker defeated Windward 57-48 in its only game last week. It's a favorite facing Marlborough in the first round.
22. VENTURA (8-1 – 23rd)
The Cougars got more than they probably bargained for in their second game of Channel League play, an 80-70 win over Dos Pueblos in which they trailed by two points at halftime. The week was bookended by a 67-12 rout of Buena and a 58-36 win against Chaminade. They open SoCal Holiday Prep Classic on Dec. 27 in an exciting matchup with La Jolla Country Day.
23. REDONDO UNION (7-2 – 24th)
Another week, another statement win or two for the Sea Hawks. They defeated Harvard-Westlake 50-37 and Esperanza 68-50 last week.
24. VILLA PARK (9-1 – 25th)
Speaking of teams heading to the Nike TOC, Villa Park breezed by La Serna and Santa Fe last week in tuneup games. The Spartans will be a heavy favorite in round one of Dan Wiley Division play against Notre Dame Prep (AZ).
25. BUCHANAN-CLOVIS (11-1 – Bubble)
Off to a scintillating start, Buchanan has lost only to St. Mary's (Stockton) with wins including Cardinal Newman, Bishop O'Dowd, and Central East.
ON THE BUBBLE:
Valencia (Valencia), Saint Joseph (Lakewood), Piedmont, Moreno Valley, Cardinal Newman, Bishop O'Dowd, Oakland Tech, Pinewood, Archbishop Riordan, St. Ignatius, Saint Francis (Mountain View), Brentwood