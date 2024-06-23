Prediction: Washington Huskies set to land bluechip football prospect
The Washington Huskies hosted a star-studded official visit weekend and are already reaping the rewards.
By Sunday afternoon, Jedd Fisch's program had already secured (public) commitments from Marana (Arizona) athlete Dezmen Roebuck and Kamiak (Washington) edge-rusher Victor Sanchez Hernandez.
But it sounds like several more could soon be on the way.
Prior to this weekend's trip, Auburn-Riverside (Washington) four-star athlete Jonathan Epperson was already high on Washington.
Did the trip put things over the top?
Prediction: Jonathan Epperson to Washington Huskies
Epperson, a 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker/safety, had already moved around - or canceled - visits to Arkansas and Washington State, leaving Washington as his lone official trip in the spring and summer.
While he hasn't yet set a commitment date, it's clear Washington made a lasting impression - and the buzz around the program didn't hurt.
"It was crazy," Epperson said. "The energy was crazy. From the first moment in the hotel lobby... we all came downstairs and it was like, 'What are we going to do?' We came to have a good time, but it was buzzing. You could just tell something was going to happen, that it was going to pop off and be a great weekend."
Rated the nation's No. 14 athlete, Epperson has been a high priority for Fisch's staff even prior to their move to Seattle.
Will this weekend's festivities be enough to seal the deal for the No. 2 prospect in Washington?
It certainly sounds like a strong possibility given that Epperson has largely cleared his schedule and came away blown away by the in-state Huskies.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Epperson is playing up in the box as a linebacker and is a true sideline-to-sideline three down backer. While he doesn't have the conventional inside linebacker size, he plays pretty violently, fills gaps and gets in to the backfield. But he can also drop into coverage on a back or a tight end. His closing speed is one of his best strengths and when he gets his hands on a ball-carrier, he wraps up and ends the play. Epperson also is the primary back for the Ravens. But his future is clearly on defense."