Rapper Plies warns Oregon Ducks not to miss on key football recruit
Florida rapper Plies has amassed quite a following.
The former Miami University (Ohio)-football player-turned-professional musician has amassed one million X/Twitter followers and 10.3 million followers on Instagram.
Using his X platform, Plies made sure to write a public message to Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning encouraging him not to miss out on Zephyrhills (Florida) consensus five-star defensive back D.J. Pickett:
"Dear (Coach Dan Lanning) I Hope U Didn’t Let This Kid Leave Eugene Without A Commitment," he posted. "If So I Wouldn’t Sleep Until I Get One From Him!!!!! The Kid Is Just Different!!!"
Plies isn't wrong about that.
Pickett, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound versatile defensive back, is either a five-star cornerback or safety, prospect, depending on which recruiting service you use.
Either way, he's flat-out special - among the best defensive backs to ever come out of the talent-rich state of Florida.
As a sophomore, Pickett was the district champion in the 100, 200 and long jump in track and field.
During his junior campaign in football, the Zephyrhills star hauled in 52 receptions for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns with 31 tackles and an interception on defense.
Over the past few weeks, Pickett has taken official visits to LSU, Georgia, Miami and Oregon, and has kept his cards pretty close to the vest.
But Oregon, and specifically Lanning, have been warned by Plies.
"Don't lose out on Pickett."
In truth, it's probably something most college football teams around the country knew even before the famous rapper weighed in.