Recruiting Update with Georgia 4-Star 2027 RB Jerry "Andrew" Beard
Football is in the middle of the quarterback era with offensive coordinators relying heavily on the passing game. But, as evident in the College Football and NFL Playoffs, teams win running the ball. At Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, GA), the Wolverines have one of the best pigskin toters in the nation with Jerry “Andrew” Beard.
Beard took no prisoners during his sophomore season crushing opposing Georgia defenses for 1,947 yards on the ground with 21 touchdowns posted. Proving to be an any down player, 32 passes were secured for 525 more yards running into the end zone five more times.
The craft continues to evolve over the winter months.
“I am working on my footwork, and making sure everything is precise,” Beard said. “I can catch out of the backfield; if I work on my footwork, I will be alright.”
Helping take his athleticism to the next level, Beard is competing in the 100, 200, and 4x1 this spring. The personal best 10.8 in the 100 was on display for the Under Armour camp in Georgia this weekend.
“It went well,” Beard shared. “There were a bunch of running backs and linebackers; I got good reps and a lot of one-on-ones. I won most of them; it was a successful camp.”
Beard added, “I showed off my catching abilities. There were some tough balls, I tracked it down and reeled it in.”
At 20 scholarship offers, top programs are letting Beard know they are interested.
“Texas is showing good interest,” Beard stated. “Their whole staff is following me on Twitter. Ohio State is also showing interest.”
Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, and Ole Miss welcomed the four-star to campus for games in the fall. Florida State and Vanderbilt have stopped by the Athens campus to check in on Beard.
Future visits are being planned, “I know I will go to some spring practices; OU (Oklahoma) and Athens is right there. I will be at Georgia a good bit.”
Insight to the rapport with the Sooners was provided, “I have been there a couple of times; I love it. OU’s running back coach, DeMarco Murray, we are building that relationship.”
The Bulldogs’ running backs coach is putting in the time to develop a bond with Beard.
“My relationship with Georgia is good,” Beard said. “Their new running backs coach, coach (Josh) Crawford, we talk often. He can’t call me, so I call him.”
Some of the 20 to give Beard a scholarship includes Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, and Oklahoma.