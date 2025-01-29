Big Ten and ACC programs stopping by Edgewater to see 2026 QB Carter Emanuel
The year-to-year progression on the field for Carter Emanuel has the offer tally rising with recruiting interest expanding. Programs across the nation are heading to Florida to see Emanuel (6-2, 210) for a quick talk and to see him throw. In the coming weeks, Emanuel will get out on the road getting his own feel for the situation that will suit him best at the next level.
In a run-heavy offense at Edgewater (Orlando), Emanuel was able to showcase his array of talents during his junior season.
“We really did everything,” Emanuel said. “We’d go big personnel, and we’d spread the ball. We really like to run the ball. We try to incorporate everything into our offense. The routes in the offense were comebacks, we’d change that up into a smoke route, we like to take shots deep, and screens for our fast receivers that run 4.4s; we just want to get them the ball and get them in space.”
Getting the offense down, Emanuel threw for 1,694 yards with 19 scores and rushed for 409 getting into the end zone five times.
“My game took a change with a big leadership role,” Emanuel shared. “It was my first season at my high school. I had to gain everyone’s trust. I had to stay consistent throughout the season.”
The offseason is no time to rest. This notion is taken to heart by Emanuel working with three QB trainers: Rod Rutherford, Baylin Trujillo, and Pat O’Hara.
“I’m working on staying more consistent,” Emanuel stated. “I have really stepped up from where I was at before with my accuracy and everything. This past year, it was completely different than the year before.”
Fall trips for college games were taken to USC, USF, and UCF.
The old Knights’ coaching staff hosted Emanuel, and the new crew is making a big impact on Emanuel.
“My visit during the season went really well,” Emanuel shared. “I really liked it. With the coaching changes that happened over the break, the new coaches, coach (Scott) Frost and coach McKenzie (Milton – QB), they came to see me. They really like me. I have been up there for a Junior Day, and they came to see me at school. They plan to come next week too. We are building a strong relationship.”
More insight into the growing bond was provided, “After looking at my film, they really like that I can move and that I am a big arm talent. They like that I can throw from wide side hashes. Knowing that I can do everything that is asked as an all-around quarterback, I fit their offense. And I am a mobile quarterback as well; seeing all of that in a high school quarterback is what they love.”
The list of programs that have already come by to see Emanuel this month was shared, “UCF, Pitt, FIU, Michigan, Delaware, ECU, and Ohio State.”
UCF, Delaware, and ECU watched Emanuel’s throwing session.
“They went really well,” Emanuel said. “I was happy with the sessions.”
Three teams are penciled in for upcoming visits.
“Coming up, I am thinking about Michigan,” Emanuel stated. “I went up there last year around this time; that’s another school that has come back around. I’m going to FIU and Pitt; those are the three that I have right now.”
On Jan. 23, the Panthers dropped their offer.
“I’ve been there for a camp before; it’ll be like my first real visit to Pitt,” Emanuel shared. “It is exciting to go up there because I just go the offer from them recently. At my old school, there is a kid that is committed there; he will be up there a lot.
Emanuel continued, “The relationship is really just starting right now. Just getting the offer, we are starting to communicate more and build a strong relationship.”
Things may change during upcoming trips, but for now, Emanuel is going to go easy with his recruiting process.
“As of right now, I want to commit this summer,” Emanuel said. “I want to take my official visits and see what fits me.”
Some of the offering programs for the three-star include Arkansas, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, Troy, UCF, USF, and West Virginia.