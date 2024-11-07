Richard Wesley, nation's No. 2 overall prospect, previews Oregon Ducks visit
The Oregon Ducks are, once again, hosting a star-studded collection of recruits this weekend, including five-star tight end Linkon Cure.
Hoping to lay the groundwork in the class of 2027, Oregon is also set to host Sierra Canyon (California) five-star edge-rusher Richard Wesley.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 edge.
For Wesley this weekend's trip marks a return trip - and one he is eager to make.
"I really like it over there," he said. "I know that they’re doing big stuff (this season) so I’m excited to check it out in person."
Wesley is particularly intrigued by Oregon's defensive culture, led, of course, by the pairing of head coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
" i know that Dan Lanning used to be a defensive coordinator and Coach Tosh used to be an edge rusher, like myself, so i like how the team is centered for the defensive side," he said.
There's still lots of time in his recruitment, but this weekend's trip could lay the groundwork for Oregon remaining in the mix in the years to come.
And competition will be steep.
Wesley already holds offers double-digit offers, highlighted by Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Wesley as a prospect:
"Wesley is the top prospect in the state and will battle for top overall recruit in the national '27 class. He’s the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019. At the same stage, Wesley is bigger, just as athletic and plays with a more consistent motor than Thibodeaux.He's all of 6-5, 255 pounds and is coming off a strong freshman year where he totaled 55 tackles and 10 sacks playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. He has a basketball background, ran track this off-season and has all the traits you want to see in a next level pass rusher."