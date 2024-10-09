Son of former NFL star has 'great' Oregon Ducks visit
The Oregon Ducks played a rare Friday night game last week, which can make it difficult for high school recruits to make the trip to Eugene for a visit.
But a few major high school football programs were on bye, and top prospects were able to witness Oregon's 31-10 victory over Michigan State in person.
Among them was Weddington (North Carolina) four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr., the son of former NFL star Thomas Davis, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 Walker Payton Man of the Year.
The nation's No. 7 linebacker in the class of 2026 had high praise for his trip to Eugene.
"It was great," Davis said. "I was very excited to be able to experience Oregon and just being able to watch these players learn and prepare and go execute was great."
There were two major standout factors of the trip for the North Carolina star.
"The facilities were top of the line and the coaches were excellent as well," Davis said.
He made the trip alongside Weddington teammates four-star defensive lineman Andrew Harris and Aiden Harris, the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in 2026.
Next up for the Ducks? A marquee matchup against Ohio State that the Ducks intend to use as a recruiting showcase.
Dozens of top prospects are expected to attend, including double-digit five-star recruits as part of the biggest game-day recruiting event in program history.