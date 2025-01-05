Spring visits being planned for Kentucky 4-star 2026 RB Evan Hampton
You know you are good when the opposition effectively commits an entire team to stop you, and even with that commitment you can’t be stopped. That is life in Owensboro for 2026 tailback Evan Hampton (6-0, 207). The Red Devils standout is one of the nation's best out of the backfield with college programs lining up offers for the game-changer.
There is straight ahead speed, burst, and quickness, and Hampton has all of it in bunches.
“My best-timed run was a hand-held 40 by Notre Dame’s running back coach, coach (Deland) McCullough, that was a 4.39,” Hampton shared. “My best laser timed run was a 4.42 at Kentucky.”
Even with defenses keying on Hampton, he still filled up the stat sheet covering 1,609 yards on the ground with 24 trips into the end zone. Showing he is an every-down-back, he secured 15 receptions for 123 yards with four more touchdowns posted.
“I’d say typically, with a safety down, I would see around seven to eight defenders in the box on each play,” Hampton stated.
Asked how the singular focus changes how he plays each game and each snap, the four-star replied, “For me, it is a step in maturity; I know the defense wants to stop our run game. I trust my team, and the other 10 guys. I trust my quarterback to open things up.
“If they want to stack the box, I have faith in our receivers and quarterback to open things back up. We played a tough early schedule, but we figured everything out. Going through that, that helps me understand the defense and what they do. We switched things up with our gap scheme and our plans for other teams as they plan against our run game.”
Operating in the Red Devils’ Spread attack in zone schemes, inside, wide zone, and outside zone, Hampton spoke about his style of play with the rock in his hands.
“I’d say my play style is elusive,” Hampton stated. “I’m a guy with a lot of speed, and I can catch the ball out of the backfield; I played slot receiver through the first six games last year. I would say I am an elusive back.”
Asked if there is an overlook aspect to his talents on the field, Hampton replied, “I’d say, not being cocky, but I’ve never had a school tell me something I hadn’t heard before. I guess it’d be more like a breaking tackles aspect. I want to improve on that. That makes me more dangerous. I have never had a school tell me what they’d like to see more of me. But I want to be even better at breaking more tackles; I want more of that in my senior season.”
College programs have extended 24 football offers to Hampton, with a handful also offering for his talents on the diamond.
“I play shortstop, and everywhere in the outfield but mainly in centerfield,” Hampton stated. “I do have opportunities to be a two-way guy. I committed my freshman year to play baseball at Kentucky, but I decommitted in October.”
Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, Duke, and Miami got Hampton on campus in the back end of 2024. Teams within a proximity to Owensboro are more likely to see Hampton early in 2025.
“Being in baseball, it is hard to maneuver around to all the Junior Days,” Hampton said. “NC State, they just offered, I want to visit them. I will visit Indiana and Vanderbilt; they are within a two-hour radius of me.”
The growing relationship with the Wolfpack was covered.
“Coach (Todd) Goebbel (RB) and I have been in contact for a while,” Hampton shared. “Since he offered me last week, he wants to get to know me more and wants to get me on campus. I am really excited about NC State. I want to get on campus.”
An overall update on the other handful of teams building strong bonds was updated.
“My relationship with Indiana is really good,” Hampton said. “Coach John Miller, their running backs coach, is always reaching out and checking on me. We have a strong relationship. It is the same thing with Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Stanford; those coaches are always reaching out to me.”
Come late spring, the teams closing that recruiting gap are likely to be shared with the public.
“I plan on doing a top school list, but I am not sure when,” Hampton stated. “Over the next couple of months, high school recruitment for juniors hits its peak. Right now, I am not sure about the new offers. After that, in April or May, in that time, I will post my top schools.”
The lucky school that will get Hampton’s signature on a National Letter of Intent will come after paid for trips are taken.
“I plan on taking all of my official visits, then I will make a decision after that,” Hampton said. “I want to take the process slow. I don’t want to rush a commitment. With the flips now a days, I want to take my time.”
With Nebraska and Iowa State showing interest, some of the squads to extend scholarship opportunities include Arkansas, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.