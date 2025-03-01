Terrance Ferguson, Oregon Ducks tight end, considered a big winner at NFL combine
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson, the program's all-time touchdown receptions leader for his position (16), put on a show Friday at the NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Coming in as a possible mid-round pick, the 6-foot-5, 247-pound pass-catcher delivered a 4.63 40-yard dash, a 1.55 10-yard split and a 39-inch vertical leap - all No. 1 for tight ends at the combine.
According to Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Score (RAS), Ferguson's performance among tight ends is ranked 53 out of 1,202 tight ends who have tested at the combine since 1987.
Coming out of Heritage (Colorado) in the class of 2021, Ferguson was a four-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball, track and field and lacrosse.
But football was clearly his clearest path to athletic success, as he was tabbed as a four-star prospect, the nation's No. 216 overall prospect and No. 9 tight end by 247Sports.
He committed to Oregon over fellow finalists Auburn, Tennessee, USC and Wisconsin.
At the time, 247Sports projected Ferguson as a future Day 3 NFL draft pick:
"Tall frame with broad shoulders and projectable length. Carries 230 lbs. well and could add some muscle mass at the next level without sacrificing flexibility. Talented pass-catcher who is a nuisance up the seam. Intriguing versatility to flex out wide in some sets, particularly near the goal line. Moves very well down field and creates mismatch problems. Shows the ability to go up for the football in tight spaces. Displays good vision and can make the first defender miss after the catch. Fluid route runner and, frame wise, has some nice upside. Could continue to improve physicality and blocking technique. Potential multi-year starter at elite Division I program and with chance to garner serious NFL Draft attention."
Heading into the combine that projection looked like a stone-cold lock.
But it now seems possible Ferguson is TE4 or TE5 in this year's draft, likely behind Penn State's Tyler Warren, Michigan's Colston Loveland and Miami's Elijah Arroyo, but possibly drawing closer (or even eclipsing) LSU's Mason Taylor for TE4.
Was Ferguson's performance enough to warrant Round 2/3 consideration?
At the very least, the record-setting Oregon star made it an interesting conversation.