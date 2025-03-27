Texas star Matthew Golden responds to criticism that he 'doesn't play 4.2 fast'
A year after Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy set a new NFL combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash, he faced a potential challenger.
Initially, it was Texas receiver Isaiah Bond who declared he could break Worthy's record.
No one did, but yet another blazing-fast Texas pass-catcher came closer.
Matthew Golden, a likely NFL first-round draft pick, solidified his stock with an eye-opening 4.29.
Since that time, however, scouts have gone back to the tape to claim that the 6-foot, 195-pound receiver doesn't play "4.2 fast" on tape.
He looks more like a 4.4 receiver.
That noise has been loud - and consistent - among draft evaluators since the combine.
And it turns out, Golden is tired of hearing it.
"Wasn't my job to run 4.2 in my offense bud," he quote tweeted a post questioning his speed.
Coming out of Klein Cain (Texas) in the class of 2022, Golden was considered fast, but nowhere near the burner he has grown into.
Golden was clocked at a very respectable 10.93 100 - but nearly a full half-second behind Bond's high school time (10.48) and Worthy's time as a sophomore (10.55).
It's ludicrous to assume any athlete stops developing as 17 or 18 years old.
But it is equally surprising - and rare - to see an athlete make the type of speed leap Golden has made since his senior season in high school.
Credit to 247Sports, who both highlighted Golden's sudden speed and the potential for that speed to become an even greater weapon in college.
Here's the site's scouting report:
"In the 6-foot neighborhood with an athletic build that is field-ready for college, but also able to fit more mass as needed. Highly productive over three-year varsity career at the Texas Class 6A level facing strong competition in Houston metro. Simultaneously smooth and sudden in his movement patterns. Accelerates and decelerates with limited wasted motion. Translates similar functional athleticism to cutback opportunities in run-after-catch situations. Field-stretching vertical threat. Gets on top of corners quickly and flashes run-by linear speed. Displays impressive initial burst, but also often finds another gear at the top end. Verified athleticism reflects what is shown on tape. Excellent athletic profile includes a 10.93 100-meter time and a long jump approaching 22 feet. Terrific when the ball is in the air. ...Creates last-minute space to widen his own catch window. ...Plenty field fast, but still can get faster, which is a good thing given his already dynamic big-play ability. Collected almost 200 offensive touches for more than 3,000 yards and three dozen touchdowns in three seasons. Capable of playing outside, but could also move around the formation, including the occasional jet/fly opportunity or backfield package. Also owns return game experience with athleticism to immediately contribute there. Bona fide high-major talent with the tools to become a multi-year impact player in college. Possesses an overall profile with accompanying on-field context that suggests NFL Draft potential."
Golden has shown the potential to turn into a blazer since his days at Klein Cain - even if the doubters remain.
Regardless of those doubts, he could care less.
As Golden himself put it...
"4.29. Stamp it."