Top 5 unsigned recruits: 5-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood is the biggest prize available
The early signing period has quickly replaced February's traditional Signing Day as the go-to holiday for prospective student-athletes to sign their binding National Letters of Intent.
In ll, 149 of the nation's top 150 prospects signed with their future colleges - a whopping 99.3 percent.
But there are still a handful of bluechip prospects availble.
Here's a look at the nation's top five recruits who are unsigned:
1. 5-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood; Committed to Alabama
The lone top-150 recruit not to sign during the early signing period, Ryan (Texas) five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood is rated the nation's No. 18 overall prospect and No. 4 player at his position.
Committed to Alabama, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman seems torn between sticking with his commitment and a late (heavy) push from the Michigan Wolverines.
Haywood's future destination remains the most intriguing recruiting storyline in the 2025 class.
2. 4-star quarterback Bryce Baker; Committed to North Carolina
The nation's top unsigned signal-caller is East Forsyth (North Carolina) star Bryce Baker, who chose not to sign due to a coaching change with the Tar Heels.
Since then, however, the picture has become clear, as North Carolina has hired legendary coach Bill Belichick.
Baker recently announced he will finalize his decision - wherever he choosese - Saturday, shortly after speaking with the former Patriots legend.
3. 4-star edge-rusher Zahir Mathis; Uncommitted
The top two players on this list are committed, but chose not to sign.
Imhotep Institute (Pennslyvania) four-star edge-rusher Zahir Mathis is, therefore, the highest-rated uncommitted 2025 prospect in the country.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive star announced that he needed more time prior to the early signing period.
Mathis, an Under Armour All-American selection, has made a late connection with Michigan, while Ohio State - once set to be his future home - remains firmly in the mix.
Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Oregon and others have also reached out to gauge his interest.
4. 4-star linebacker McKay Madsen; Uncommitted
Clovis North (California) four-star linebacker/athlete McKay Madsen has a top three of BYU, Oregon and UCLA, but has indicated he is largely down to the Cougars and Ducks.
The late-rising 6-foot-1, 230-pound athlete is also one of the nation's premier track and field recruits as a thrower (shot put, javelin).
Madsen will take a two-year LDS mission before arriving at his school of choice, so he will essentially become a part of the 2027 recruiting class.
5. 4-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown; Uncommitted
Four-star offensive lineman Chastan Brown decommitted from Central Florida when Gus Malzahn left to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State.
His recruitment remains a bit of a mystery, but he's hearing from lots of programs, as he's a rare still-available bluechip offensive lineman.
Florida State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, UCF and many others are still working to add him to the fold.