Top OL Recruit Commits to Rutgers Over Penn State and Multiple Others

Rutgers football added its second commitment to its 2027 recruiting class over the weekend, as consensus three-star interior offensive lineman James Cocozzo from Stillwater High School in upstate New York announced his decision to join the Scarlet Knights, according to several recruiting sites.

Longtime Interest Pays Off

Rutgers has tracked Cocozzo for several years. The 6-foot-4, 292-pound prospect first received an offer under former offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Interest remained steady after Jim Turner took over the position. Cocozzo made multiple visits to Piscataway in recent years, with a recent trip last Saturday helping seal the deal. He has an official visit to Rutgers scheduled for May 29.

Cocozzo chose Rutgers despite offers from several programs, including Penn State , Maryland, Syracuse, UConn, and Virginia Tech. He had an official visit planned to Syracuse but is expected to cancel it. Just days before committing, he picked up an offer from Penn State yet quickly decided the Scarlet Knights were the right fit.

“It was the right choice for me because their coaches and program align with me as a person, and I really like how they run everything,” Cocozzo told 247Sports.

Family Football Legacy

Football is deeply rooted in the Cocozzo family. James’ father, Joe Cocozzo, starred at the University of Michigan, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and second-team All-American recognition in 1992. The elder Cocozzo was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 1993 and started 48 games over seven NFL seasons, including an appearance in Super Bowl XXIX.

Comeback from Injury, Strong Academics

Cocozzo enters his senior season at Stillwater after a strong sophomore campaign followed by a torn ACL that sidelined him for his entire junior year. In 2024, he anchored the offensive line without allowing a sack or quarterback hurry and earned Times Union First Team honors.

He competes in other sports as well, including wrestling, and brings a solid 3.9 GPA to the table. Rutgers coaches, particularly tight ends coach Scott Vallone and Turner, impressed him throughout the process. Cocozzo appreciated Vallone’s consistent support and Turner’s straightforward, old-school coaching style during phone conversations and observing their on-field work.

Commitment Reasoning

After careful thought, especially in the days following the Penn State offer, he realized during a Rutgers practice that he wanted to be part of the Scarlet Knights. The decision felt natural given the relationships built over time.

Now the second member of the 2027 class, Cocozzo is open to helping recruit others. He plans to share his positive experiences and encourage prospects to see Rutgers the way he does—as a great place to develop both on and off the field.

Looking ahead, Cocozzo is healthy and eager for his final high school season. He expects to perform at a higher level than his sophomore year and is excited to contribute to the Scarlet Knights in the years ahead. He credits his parents for their support, driving him to visits and offering advice while ultimately letting the choice be his own.

Cocozzo joins 6-4, 220-pound tight end Sydney Padilla of West Orange High School in New Jersey who gave his verbal pledge back in January.