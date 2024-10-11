Tyler Atkinson, 5-star linebacker, previews USC Trojans visit
The USC Trojans are hosting a collection of top recruits this weekend, including two five-star quarterbacks and the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, who called USC "a dream school."
But Grayson (Georgia) five-star prospect Tyler Atkinson, the nation's No. 1 linebacker, is another headliner of the visit list.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defender has racked up nearly 50 scholarship offers to date, making him one of the most heavily-offered players in the class of 2026.
For Atkinson, this weekend's trip to Los Angeles is a chance to get a closer look at a potential contender for his services.
We have been building a pretty good relationship at USC - mostly over the phone and when the coaches are in town," he said. "I am looking forward to getting over there to spend some time with the coaches, watch the game and see how the linebackers work."
More specifically, Atkinson is eager to watch USC's defensive strategy up close.
"The defensive scheme is big for me," he said. "I will be watching that, for sure... how they flow to the ball. I like what coach (Lincoln) Riley is adding to the program."
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Atkinson as a prospect:
"Very impressive athlete and on short list when talking about top overall ‘backer in the ’26 class. Put up video game numbers as a sophomore and film is about as good as you’ll see. One of those rare players who does everything well- plays inside/outside, extremely quick off the edge, huge hitter and very good pass rusher. Physical player who runs over blockers and lives in the backfield. Has knock-back ability at the point of contact and plays with a crazy motor. Can shoot gaps and really closes well on the football. A very twitchy athlete who you can move around and he has the ability to play any of the ‘backer positions at the next level."
Overall, USC's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 10 nationally, while the early returns on the 2026 class put the Trojans at No. 3 - with six pledges, highlighted by Gainesville (Georgia) five-star athlete Xavier Griffin.