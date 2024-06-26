Tyler Williams commits to Georgia: 'We'll be great together'
After losing out to Florida State for Milton (Georgia) four-star wide receiver C.J. Wiley, it didn't take long for the Georgia Bulldogs to get on the board with another big-time playmake
On Wednesday morning, Armwood (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams announced his commitment to Kirby Smart's program over Miami and others.
"They just have everything that I need," he said. "They're going to put me in the right position. They made me feel good and gave me a good feeling. It was one of those, 'when you know, you know' feelings."
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound playmaker's decision comes just days after his official visit to Georgia, a trip that proved to be a gamechanger.
"It was really close," Williams said. "I really considered committing to all of my top schools multiple times. But I stayed down, stayed patient, took all of my official visits and committed to the one I thought was the best."
Georgia's biggest weapon may have been its past development of big-play wide receivers.
And Williams is certainly that.
As a junior at Sumner (Florida), the high school star scored on more than half of his receptions (14 touchdowns on 26 receptions) and added five scores via return (three punt, two kickoff).
Those stats highlight an explosiveness that Williams believes
"I'm closest to Coach (James) Coley," he said. "He has a lot of experience and I like what he's done in the past. With my skill and his resources, we'll be great together."