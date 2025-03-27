USC Trojans hosting 5-star quarterback on surprise visit
It's just the second day of spring practices for the USC Trojans.
But the program is already making headlines.
On Thursday, USC hosted a surprise visitor - Folsom (California) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Lyons, the younger brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons, is rated the nation's No. 6 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026.
While the Trojans were viewed as the clear-cut leader for some time - a fact Lyons, himself, acknowledged - he indicated recently that his feelings had changed.
When asked if USC had been his leader, Lyons clarified his status earlier this month.
"I would say that has been fair," he said. "Maybe not as much anymore."
"That could be fair, but I'm a little bit more open now."
Lyons was quick to point out Oregon, specifically his relationships with Dan Lanning and Will Stein, as a major development.
Still, the Folsom star was obviously weighing his options carefully and planned spring visits to several programs - BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC.
It is worth noting Lyons never even came close to saying he was ready to eliminate Lincoln Riley's program from contention.
It just seemed the pairing had become less likely as other contenders emerged.
But with Lyons' surprise arrival on USC's campus Thursday many will speculate that the Trojans have again pushed to the forefront of Lyons' recruitment.
Time will tell, of course, but it has to be a good sign for USC that Lyons showed up on campus unannounced for a visit midweek.
It's clearly something to monitor.
Here is what 247Sports had to say about Lyons as a prospect:
"Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns. At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36" vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well."