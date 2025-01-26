USF Hosts Hidden 2027 Georgia LB Gem David Parson
Put him at Mike, on the outside, or coming off the edge, wherever the ball is David Parson finds it, and he comes to the party with authority. Parson (6-2, 215) is the definition of a get it done linebacker racking up 112 stops with 38 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks, and 27 quarterback hurries during his sophomore campaign in just 10 games. On bringing the pain, he jarred the pigskin loose three times for Union Grove (McDonough, GA). USF just got him on campus, and as the word spreads on Parson, expect a lot more campus invites coming his way.
The role Parson played in the Wolverines’ 3-3 defensive front was explained.
“Last year I played outside and middle, and they moved me to d-end sometimes too,” Parson stated. “I was the captain of the defense. I called the defense. I was the leader of our defense.”
Parson continued talking about the things that make him standout as a linebacker, “Communicating and making sure everyone gets lined up right, making tackles, and helping my teammates get better.
“Our coach has us reading the guards. We reacted to what the guards did. If they pulled, we pulled. If they folded, we folded. With our pass reads, if they jump set, we have to get back into coverage.”
The strive to improve continues this offseason.
“This offseason I am working on my speed and explosiveness,” Parson said.
Part of the grind this winter and spring is playing 7-on-7 ball with DGA.
“It is helping me with my pass coverage,” Parson shared. “That is one of the things I wanted to work on this offseason – getting back into my drops.”
Checking out the Bulls Friday afternoon in Tampa, Parson shared, “It was really good. I liked their facilities. I also liked their recruiting coordinator and the way they look at recruits. It was a good visit.”
Parson was selected first team All-State, All-Region, and All-State by High School on SI.