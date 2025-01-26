By the Numbers: Top 6 Returning Georgia Running Backs in 2025
On the national level, Alabama senior running back Alvin Henderson (Auburn signee) was out of this world during the 2024 season rushing for 3,620 yards with 61 touchdowns posted. In the state of Georgia, Chattooga (Summerville) senior tailback Zayden Cook led all with a breakout season rushing for 2,939 yards in just 11 games with 33 scores posted. Overall, eight players surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in the Peach State last fall; who are the top tailbacks returning in 2025 ready to take over the state?
The top underclassman on the board is Brayden Tyson. Brookwood (Snellville) utilized their power back for 2,123 yards and 26 touchdowns. By the numbers, Tyson was as good as any racking up the yards in just 10 contests. Adding to the spectacular campaign, 20 receptions covering 326 yards with three more trips into the end zone. Tyson’s exploits have not been kept a secret, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Florida State, Ohio State, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and a whole lot more power programs have extended offers to the 2027 prospect.
Running the bacon in Macon for Central Fellowship Christian Academy, junior tailback Judson Walls doubled his workload falling seven yards shy of the 2,000-yard milestone. Punching it in 11 times on the ground, seven receptions were turned into 66 yards with another score. Walls also led the Lancers in passing yards (371) and threw four TD passes. Double duty allowed him to register 50 tackles and four picks.
Like Walls, if Alvin Ricks had one more game, 11 played, the 2026 recruit would have easily surpassed the 2,000-yard mark. For the year, Wheeler County (Alamo) got 1,942 yards and 25 total touchdowns. The feat earned Ricks Region 4 Player of the Year honors. When the ball is in Ricks’ hands, the defense better bring it. Ricks is beast mode on the gridiron refusing to go down on first, second, or even third contact. It is hard to find running backs that carry the rock with the same drive and determination.
Jerry “Andrew” Beard has already earned four-star recruiting status. Taking on AA competition, Beard made his presence felt in the run and passing attack, and on special teams. Beard took five kicks back for 95 yards and 11 punts for 329. Rolling through 14 games, off 222 totes, 1,937 yards and 21 scores were produced. Being that all-purpose back, 32 receptions were turned into a Prince Avenue Christian (Athens)-high 525 yards with five more touchdowns.
The guy for Westover High School (Albany) in 2024 was Dominique Ball. The breakout year included a workhorse 306 carries in just 11 games for 1,936 yards and 28 scores. Ball surpassed the 100-yard mark in each of the Patriots’ 11 games, all with the opposition focused on stopping him. CBS44 awarded Ball Offensive Player of the Year. Florida State and Georgia State hosted Ball for games during the season.
Another 3A stat monster was Bryian Duncan Jr. Cairo High School (Cairo) got Duncan touches as a freshman but was relied upon to carry the load as a sophomore, and did just that. In nine games, 1,795 yards with 20 touchdowns was the result. Duncan produced 2,064 all-purpose yards for the Syrupmakers and had three picks. The 2027 talent earned Region 1-AAA Athlete of the Year honors. South Florida and Jacksonville State have dropped offers on Duncan already.