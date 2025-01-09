Victor Singleton, nation's No. 3 cornerback, trims list to 5; Ohio State the favorite?
Central Catholic (Ohio) four-star cornerback Victor Singleton is one of the top defensive backs in the class of 2026.
The 6-foot, 160-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 45 overall prospect, No. 3 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio.
Unsurprisingly, Singleton has a lot of options on the recruiting trail, generating more than 20 scholarship offers.
But he's down to five.
On Wednesday, SIngleton announced a top five of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M:
So far, Singleton has one crystal ball prediction on 247Sports - to Ohio State - while On3 gives the Buckeyes a 92.5 percent chance to secure his commitment.
Ohio State has a long-standing tradition of a high hit rate in the state of Ohio, and are widely considered a major contender for the title of "DB-U," the country's best producer of NFL defensive back talent.
So, the predictions make sense.
Still, it remains to be seen if one of the other four finalists can uproot Ohio State's perceived early advantage.