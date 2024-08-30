West Linn's Baron Naone named Oregon's top tight end: SBLive/SI preseason football awards
With the 2024 Oregon high school football season set to kickoff next week, we're handing out our SBLive/SI preseason awards.
Tight end: West Linn's Baron Naone
Gone are the stellar Donnerberg brothers - Wiley and Gus - and the tight end spot is wide open at West Linn.
Well, sort of.
For two years, there have been rumblings that Baron Naone would be among the state's top tight ends if he were given the opportunity.
Lsat season, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete was stellar for the Lions along the defensive line.
This year, Naone finally should get the majority of the snaps at tight end.
That's not good news or the rest of the state.
Naone, a Washington Huskies commit, is listed as the No. 1 prospect in the state by 247Sports and is a match-up nightmare.
While West Linn is loaded with playmakers, expect Naone to put up some impressive numbers in his senior campaign.
It is noteworthy that tight end may - again - be the deepest position in the state this season.
Central Catholic duo Andreas Nicolaidis (2026) and Seager Milholen (2027) are set to emerge as stars this fall, while Franklin's Cash Landau should put up eye-popping numbers as a hybrid wide receiver/tight end.