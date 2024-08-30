West Linn’s Jake Normoyle named Oregon’s top offensive lineman: SBLive/SI preseason football awards
Offensive line: Jake Normoyle, West Linn
The only returner on offense from last year’s postseason awards, West Linn’s Jake Normoyle has a chance to assert himself as the most dominant, polished offensive lineman in Oregon for the second consecutive season.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman committed to Oregon State over heavy interest from Oregon, Washington State and others.
But make no mistake: Normoyle is an absolute steal for the Beavers and may go down as the best player from their 2025 recruiting class (at least so far).
Normoyle is flat-out special and it is a treat to watch him work on Friday nights.
West Linn is a bonafide state title favorite, and the Lion’s dominance up front is a major part of that package.
Central Catholic’s Zac Stascausky, a Washington Huskies commit, may have the highest ceiling of any prospect in the state, but Normoyle is simply dominating the competition every Friday night.
