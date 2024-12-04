Where top 10 Oregon high school football prospects are signing: National Signing Day
December 4 marks the first day of the early signing period for class of 2025 high school football recruits.
But don't expect many (any?) surprises in the state of Oregon, as all 10 of the state's top prospects are committed.
Here's a look at where the top 10 prospects in Oregon are headed for college:
1. Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, offensive tackle
All-American Bowl selection Zac Stascausky saw his stock skyrocket late in the process, as the then-Washington commit added offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA this fall.
He visited Oregon (twice), Georgia and Michigan in the month of November before flipping to Oregon this past weekend.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound as NFL potential at the tackle spot and is the lone four-star recruit in Oregon this year.
2. Baron Naone, West Linn, tight end/defensive end
West Linn tight end/defensive end Baron Naone committed to the Oregon State Beavers in October 2023, but saw his stock take a leap forward with a series of new offers.
He re-opened his recruitment and eventually committed to Washington over offers from Arizona State, BYU, California, Oregon State, Tennessee, Washington State and others.
3. Jackson Doman, Canby, tight end
Canby's Jackson Doman was a standout of the spring camp circuit and made a real case to be considered the top player in the state for a time.
The talented 6-foot-6, 215-pound athlete is headed to BYU, keeping the tradition of Domans heading to Provo - and starring - alive and well.
4. Jake Normoyle, West Linn, offensive lineman
West Linn's Jake Normoyle earned "Oregon offensive lineman of the year" as a junior and deserves all-state honors as a senior.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is a steal for the Oregon State Beavers, who may have a multi-year starter on their hands.
5. Jack Foley, Mountain View, wide receiver
Mountain View wide receiver Jack Foley has an intriguing recruiting profile and a unique recruitment for an Oregon player.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound red-zone threat originally committed to Wake Forest in October before decommitting last month.
Foley locked in with Washington State, a serious contender throughout his recruitment, the same day he decommitted from the Demon Deacons.
6. Dominic Macon, Nelson, defensive tackle
There are a handful of players whose stock has risen dramatically over the past year, and Nelson's Dominic Macon is certainly among them.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle won a state title in wrestling and showed a blend of size, athleticism and flexibility during the spring camp circuit that made him a hot commodity.
He committed to Washington over offers from Boise State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State.
7. Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, linebacker
Sheldon linebacker Mana Tuioti isn't the biggest linebacker in the state at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, but by the time his college career is all said and done he might be the best.
Tuioti represents an absolute steal for Boise State and a player that could be a tonesetter for the defense for multiple years.
He committed to the Broncos over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, San Diego State and Washington State.
Of all the players outside the top five in Oregon, Tuioti feels like the one who could most come back to haunt both recruiting rankings and college coaches who passed on him.
8. Cody Siegner, Crane, tight end
Not many prospects come out of 1A Crane, but Cody Siegner isn't your traditional athlete.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound tight end is an all-state performer in football and basketball and won a rodeo state title as well.
There will obviously be a steep climb in competition, but Siegner could represent an in-state steal for the Beavers.
9. Austin Simmons, West Albany, tight end
West Albany's Austin Simmons committed to Washington State in April and remained so until last week when he flipped to the Washington Huskies.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete has a size and athletic profile that could make him a steal as he develops in Seattle.
10. Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, quarterback
The top quarterback prospect in Oregon, Tualatin's Nolan Keeney was the program's X-factor last year on the their way to a state title game apperance.
A 6-foot-4, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback, Keeney's highlight reel has jaw-dropping moments.
If he can become more consistent his ceiling is quite high and he could shine at BYU.