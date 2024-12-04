High School

Where top 10 Oregon high school football prospects are signing: National Signing Day

Andrew Nemec

Senior lineman Zac Stascausky was one of the stars for Central Catholic in the Rams' quarterfinal win over Lakeridge.
Senior lineman Zac Stascausky was one of the stars for Central Catholic in the Rams' quarterfinal win over Lakeridge. / Photo by Dan Brood

December 4 marks the first day of the early signing period for class of 2025 high school football recruits.

But don't expect many (any?) surprises in the state of Oregon, as all 10 of the state's top prospects are committed.

Here's a look at where the top 10 prospects in Oregon are headed for college:

1. Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, offensive tackle

Zac Stascausky and Dan Lanning
Zac Stascausky and Dan Lanning / Courtesy of Zac Stascausky

All-American Bowl selection Zac Stascausky saw his stock skyrocket late in the process, as the then-Washington commit added offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA this fall.

He visited Oregon (twice), Georgia and Michigan in the month of November before flipping to Oregon this past weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound as NFL potential at the tackle spot and is the lone four-star recruit in Oregon this year.

2. Baron Naone, West Linn, tight end/defensive end

West Linn four-star tight end Baron Naone
Baron Naone /

West Linn tight end/defensive end Baron Naone committed to the Oregon State Beavers in October 2023, but saw his stock take a leap forward with a series of new offers.

He re-opened his recruitment and eventually committed to Washington over offers from Arizona State, BYU, California, Oregon State, Tennessee, Washington State and others.

3. Jackson Doman, Canby, tight end

Canby's Jackson Doman on a visit to BYU
Canby's Jackson Doman on a visit to BYU / Courtesy of Jackson Doman

Canby's Jackson Doman was a standout of the spring camp circuit and made a real case to be considered the top player in the state for a time.

The talented 6-foot-6, 215-pound athlete is headed to BYU, keeping the tradition of Domans heading to Provo - and starring - alive and well.

4. Jake Normoyle, West Linn, offensive lineman

West Linn senior Jake Normoyle
West Linn senior Jake Normoyle / Courtesy of Jake Normoyle

West Linn's Jake Normoyle earned "Oregon offensive lineman of the year" as a junior and deserves all-state honors as a senior.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is a steal for the Oregon State Beavers, who may have a multi-year starter on their hands.

5. Jack Foley, Mountain View, wide receiver

Jack Foley commits to Washington State
Jack Foley commits to Washington State / Courtesy of Jack Foley

Mountain View wide receiver Jack Foley has an intriguing recruiting profile and a unique recruitment for an Oregon player.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound red-zone threat originally committed to Wake Forest in October before decommitting last month.

Foley locked in with Washington State, a serious contender throughout his recruitment, the same day he decommitted from the Demon Deacons.

6. Dominic Macon, Nelson, defensive tackle

Dominic Macon on his Washington official visit
Dominic Macon on his Washington official visit / Courtesy of Dominic Macon

There are a handful of players whose stock has risen dramatically over the past year, and Nelson's Dominic Macon is certainly among them.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle won a state title in wrestling and showed a blend of size, athleticism and flexibility during the spring camp circuit that made him a hot commodity.

He committed to Washington over offers from Boise State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State.

7. Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, linebacker

Sheldon linebacker Mana Tuioti commits to Boise State
Sheldon linebacker Mana Tuioti commits to Boise State / Courtesy of Mana Tuioti

Sheldon linebacker Mana Tuioti isn't the biggest linebacker in the state at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, but by the time his college career is all said and done he might be the best.

Tuioti represents an absolute steal for Boise State and a player that could be a tonesetter for the defense for multiple years.

He committed to the Broncos over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, San Diego State and Washington State.

Of all the players outside the top five in Oregon, Tuioti feels like the one who could most come back to haunt both recruiting rankings and college coaches who passed on him.

8. Cody Siegner, Crane, tight end

Cody Siegner
Cody Siegner / Courtesy of Cody Siegner

Not many prospects come out of 1A Crane, but Cody Siegner isn't your traditional athlete.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound tight end is an all-state performer in football and basketball and won a rodeo state title as well.

There will obviously be a steep climb in competition, but Siegner could represent an in-state steal for the Beavers.

9. Austin Simmons, West Albany, tight end

Austin Simmons
Austin Simmons / Courtesy of Austin Simmons

West Albany's Austin Simmons committed to Washington State in April and remained so until last week when he flipped to the Washington Huskies.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete has a size and athletic profile that could make him a steal as he develops in Seattle.

10. Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, quarterback

Nolan Keeney
A healthy Nolan Keeney could have a monster senior season for Tualatin before heading to BYU. / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

The top quarterback prospect in Oregon, Tualatin's Nolan Keeney was the program's X-factor last year on the their way to a state title game apperance.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback, Keeney's highlight reel has jaw-dropping moments.

If he can become more consistent his ceiling is quite high and he could shine at BYU.

