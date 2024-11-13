Zac Stascausky, All-American left tackle, weighing options, will visit Georgia, Michigan, Oregon
Former Central Catholic coach Steve Pyne has coached future NFL stars and multiple All-American Bowl selections.
So, when he tabs a young player as his next big-time prospect it's wise to take note.
More than two years ago, Pyne believed then-sophomore left tackle Zac Stascausky was on that path, but still needed to added some experience and size.
It took time, and a unique recruitment that came in three waves, but the 6-foot-7, 285-pound lineman has delivered.
Stascausky, a Washington Huskies commit, is an All-American Bowl selection and has recently added offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA, complicating his recruitment.
Far from a wishy-washy teenager, the Oregon product initially committed to Minnesota, believing that was his best option at the time.
But then a second wave of offers came into the picture and Stascausky flipped to Washington in early August.
He was done. That was it. He was locked in.
Until he wasn't.
As Stascausky's senior film highlights, he had made the leap.
And so did his recruitment with new offers from Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and UCLA.
Now, he has a final choice to make, and quietly admits there are five contenders - his four new offers and Washington, the school he's currently committed to.
Hoping to get a feel for his newest suitors, Stascausky visited Oregon last weekend and will take back-to-back-to-back weekend trips to Georgia, Michigan and, again, Oregon in the month of November.
He then expects to make a final decision on December 4th, the first day of the early signing period, or possibly later as things develop.
It's a fitting whirlwind conclusion to a recruitment that only recently mirrored his immense talent and potential.
“It’s been a lot," Stascausky said. "I can’t even tell you how much time I’ve spent talking to coaches. It’s been insane. But it’s helped me. I know when people want what’s best for me and when they don’t. It’s been a curse and also a blessing.”
Last weekend, the in-state recruit took a return trip to Eugene to connect with the Ducks.
“It was great," he said. "They did a great job- hung out with some players after the game. It was fun. I spent a ton of time with Coach A’lique Terry and coach (Dan) Lanning.”
Stascausky is quite familiar with the University of Oregon.
“Growing up, I’ve always been an Oregon fan," he said. "My grandfather went there, my mom went there, my sister goes there. My grandpa was a long-time fan with posters on the wall. He passed away last year.”
Stascausky paused.
“I wish he could’ve seen it all happen. That was always my dream as a kid and what he wanted for me. I wish he could’ve seen it, for sure.”
Still, Stascausky is far from decided.
He'll visit Georgia and Michigan next, a pair of first-time trips, before a final visit to Oregon just days before the early signing period.
Then? Possibly an announcement.
“We’ll kind of see," he said. "If I do have some sort of announcement… my goal is to have a decision by early signing day. Almost guarantee I’ll post something publicly.”
The key, Stascausky said, will be developing trust.
He has that with Washington.
Can one of his three newer offers play a quick game of catch up? Or will Washington's lead hold?
Stascausky sounds like even he doesn't know yet.
The next month will be telling.