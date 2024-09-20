Zac Stascausky remains committed to Washington Huskies, but planning Georgia, Oregon visits
It was nearly two years ago that legendary then-Central Catholic Rams (Oregon) football coach Steve Pyne called class of 2025 left tackle Zac Stascausky a future NFL player.
At the time, the 6-foot-4, 220-ish-pound athlete has plenty of room to grow, but intelligence, quick feet and the framework to develop into a star.
Since then, Stascausky has grown a couple of inches and added more than 50 pounds to his frame.
He's also become a red-hot recruiting commodity.
On this week's "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN, Stascausky joined me to discuss his development, his rise and the latest in his recruitment.
Listen:
After a short commitment to Minnesota, Stascausky flipped to the Washington Huskies following a visit for their annual "Luau at the Lake" event.
Since then, the Central Catholic star has added recent offers from the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks, both of which intrigue the fast-rising prospect.
While Stascausky remains committed to Washington, he intends to take official visits to both programs and will have to make a final decision following those trips.
Nemec's notes
Pyne has seen a lot of elite talent - both All-American Bowl selections and future NFL players - come through his program over the years.
He's also always been honest in his evaluations.
When he predicts a Sunday ceiling on one of his young stars, that carries a lot of weight.
I've had Stascausky as my No. 1 player in Oregon for nearly two years and believe he will develop into a multi-year starter at a Power 4 conference program.
Still listed as the No. 2 player in Oregon by 247Sports, the site did recently bump him up to a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 30 offensive tackle.
A jump up of another 10-15 spots is not out of the question, as Stascausky suddenly finds himself among the hottest prospects on the West Coast.
While he remains firmly committed to Washington, I believe he will take trips to Georgia and Oregon with an open mind.
The Huskies have a clear lead, but will it hold?
That remains to be seen.