North Providence's Jayden Allard voted High School on SI's Top Quarterback in Rhode Island
Allard is a senior for the Cougars this season
Jayden Allard, a senior at North Providence High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top quarterback in Rhode Island for the 2025 season.
Allard received 69.72% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
A three-sport athlete, Allard was an all-state and all-division QB for the Cougars in 2024.
The Cougars (0-1) face Classical High School at 6 p.m. Friday.
