North Providence's Jayden Allard voted High School on SI's Top Quarterback in Rhode Island

Allard is a senior for the Cougars this season

Kevin L. Smith

Quarterback Jayden Allard (2) looks downfield as he prepares to throw a touchdown pass for North Providence.
Quarterback Jayden Allard (2) looks downfield as he prepares to throw a touchdown pass for North Providence. / David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Allard, a senior at North Providence High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top quarterback in Rhode Island for the 2025 season.

Allard received 69.72% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

A three-sport athlete, Allard was an all-state and all-division QB for the Cougars in 2024.

The Cougars (0-1) face Classical High School at 6 p.m. Friday.

