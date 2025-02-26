'Pick 'Em' Challenge: RIIL Rhode Island high school basketball playoffs; compete with friends, pick the winner
High School on SI, powered SBLive Sports, is taking its engagement to new heights.
Welcome to the March Madness of high school basketball with the Playoff Pick 'Em challenge, which allows users to guess the winner of each game in each round of the upcoming 2025 RIIL playoffs in boys and girls basketball.
Rhode Island high school boys basketball playoff brackets: 2025 RIIL Regional and State matchups, game times
Rhode Island high school girls basketball playoff brackets: 2025 RIIL Regional and State matchups, game times
Once you've locked in your picks, simply save your selections and wait to see where you sit on the Pick 'Em leaderboard at the end of each round.
All that's required is a FREE signup on scorebooklive.com or by downloading the SBLive Sports app.
PLAYOFF PICK 'EM
RHODE ISLAND RIIL BOYS BASKETBALL: DIVISION 1 | DIVISION 2 | DIVISION 3
RHODE ISLAND RIIL GIRLS BASKETBALL: DIVISION 1 | DIVISION 2 | DIVISION 3
Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
The Rhode Island high school girls basketball state playoffs have reached the RIIL regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.
Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 Rhode Island postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.
For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Rhode Island girls high school basketball post-season, bookmark our Rhode Island high school girls basketball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
DIVISION 2
DIVISION 3
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi