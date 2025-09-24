Portsmouth’s Joe Sanderson Voted High School on SI’s Top Running Back in Rhode Island
Sanderson is a senior for the Patriots this season
Joe Sanderson, a senior at Portsmouth High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top running back in Rhode Island for the 2025 season.
Sanderson received 65.36% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
In 2024, Sanderson ran for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns on 132 carries for the Patriots in 2024. He finished with 1,428 all-purpose yards and also had a receiving TD.
Portsmouth, currently 3-0 so far, hosts Westerly at 7 p.m. Friday.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published