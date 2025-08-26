Vote: Who is the Top Returning Running Back in Rhode Island in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Rhode Island.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks in the Ocean State. Now, it’s time to highlight the best running backs.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 PM PT
Jeremy Dennis, Bishop Hendricken, senior
Dennis recorded 554 rushing yards (over 600 all-purpose yards) and four touchdowns on 80 carries for the state champion Hawks last season. He also had an interception on defense.
James Leclair, Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout, senior
Leclair finished with 681 all-purpose yards, five rushing scores and two receiving TDs for the Knights in 2024. On defense, he had 53 tackles, a sack, five pass deflections, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Ariel Medina, Woonsocket, junior
Medina racked up 1,053 all-purpose yards (833 yards rushing) and five rushing TDs for the Villa Novans last year. On defense, he had 50 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Dante Peno, South Kingstown, senior
Peno had 773 rushing yards and nine TDs on 118 carries for the Rebels last season. At linebacker, Peno recorded 71 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a caused fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Jeremy Seidi, Bishop Hendricken, senior
Seidi provided 766 rushing yards and 11 TDs on 96 carries, along with a receiving TD. On defense, he had 45 tackles and five sacks.
Joe Sanderson, Portsmouth, senior
Sanderson ran for 1,117 yards and 12 TDs on 132 carries for the Patriots in 2024. He finished with 1,428 all-purpose yards and also chipped in a receiving TD.
Aithan Vasquez, East Providence, senior
Vasquez compiled 663 all-purpose yards and eight rushing TDs on 104 carries for the Townies last year.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App