Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
Rhode Island high school football is in the thick of the RIIL playoffs.
High School on SI’s eighth week of rankings out of the Ocean State are here:
1. North Kingstown (7-1)
The second-seeded Skippers face third-seeded Bishop Hendricken in the RIIL Division I semifinals this weekend.
Previous rank: 1
2. Bishop Hendricken (5-3)
The Hawks beat St. Raphael Academy, 23-0, in the RIIL quarterfinals to move onto the semifinals.
Previous rank: 2
3. La Salle Academy (5-3)
The top-seeded Rams face fourth-seeded Cranston West in the RIIL Division I semifinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
4. Cranston West (7-3)
The Falcons beat Portsmouth, 14-7, in the RIIL playoff opener. Cranston West faces La Salle Academy in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 6
5. Classical HS (9-0)
The top-seeded Purple beat eighth-seeded Chariho, 41-0, in the RIIL Division III quarterfinals. Classical faces fourth-seeded Johnston in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 7
6. South Kingstown (8-2)
The second-seeded Rebels topped Lincoln with a 42-12 victory in the RIIL Division II quarterfinals. South Kingstown faces East Providence in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 8
7. Westerly (7-3)
The Bulldogs overwhelmed Coventry with a 61-0 win in the RIIL Division II quarterfinal round. Westerly goes up against West Warwick in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 10
8. Mt. Hope (7-2)
The second-seeded Huskies topped Cranston East, 32-6, in the RIIL Division III quarterfinals. Mt. Hope faces sixth-seeded East Greenwich in the semifinals.
Previous rank: None
9. Johnston (8-2)
The Panthers notched a 28-14 win over North Providence in the RIIL Division III quarterfinals. Johnston goes up against top-seeded Classical in the semifinal round.
Previous rank: None
10. Portsmouth (8-2)
The Patriots’ season came to an end following a loss to Cranston West in the RIIL quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 3
Dropped out: St. Raphael Academy (6-3), Ponaganset (7-2).
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App