High School

Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

Positions shake up in this week's rankings out of the Ocean State

Kevin L. Smith

Nick Rogers (0), Jake Mancieri (66) and the Mt. Hope football squad will face East Greenwich in the RIIL Division III semifinals on Friday.
Nick Rogers (0), Jake Mancieri (66) and the Mt. Hope football squad will face East Greenwich in the RIIL Division III semifinals on Friday. / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhode Island high school football is in the thick of the RIIL playoffs.

High School on SI’s eighth week of rankings out of the Ocean State are here:

1. North Kingstown (7-1)

The second-seeded Skippers face third-seeded Bishop Hendricken in the RIIL Division I semifinals this weekend.

Previous rank: 1

2. Bishop Hendricken (5-3)

The Hawks beat St. Raphael Academy, 23-0, in the RIIL quarterfinals to move onto the semifinals.

Previous rank: 2

3. La Salle Academy (5-3)

The top-seeded Rams face fourth-seeded Cranston West in the RIIL Division I semifinals on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

4. Cranston West (7-3)

The Falcons beat Portsmouth, 14-7, in the RIIL playoff opener. Cranston West faces La Salle Academy in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 6

5. Classical HS (9-0)

The top-seeded Purple beat eighth-seeded Chariho, 41-0, in the RIIL Division III quarterfinals. Classical faces fourth-seeded Johnston in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 7

6. South Kingstown (8-2)

The second-seeded Rebels topped Lincoln with a 42-12 victory in the RIIL Division II quarterfinals. South Kingstown faces East Providence in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 8

7. Westerly (7-3)

The Bulldogs overwhelmed Coventry with a 61-0 win in the RIIL Division II quarterfinal round. Westerly goes up against West Warwick in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 10

8. Mt. Hope (7-2)

The second-seeded Huskies topped Cranston East, 32-6, in the RIIL Division III quarterfinals. Mt. Hope faces sixth-seeded East Greenwich in the semifinals.

Previous rank: None

9. Johnston (8-2)

The Panthers notched a 28-14 win over North Providence in the RIIL Division III quarterfinals. Johnston goes up against top-seeded Classical in the semifinal round.

Previous rank: None

10. Portsmouth (8-2)

The Patriots’ season came to an end following a loss to Cranston West in the RIIL quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 3

Dropped out: St. Raphael Academy (6-3), Ponaganset (7-2).

