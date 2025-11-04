High School

Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 4, 2025

Surprise defeats cause a shift in this week's ranking out of the Ocean State

Kevin L. Smith

Junior receiver Jake Anzivino (13) makes the catch for Cranston West football during the 2025 season.
Junior receiver Jake Anzivino (13) makes the catch for Cranston West football during the 2025 season. / David DelPoio/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhode Island high school football is getting set for the RIIL playoffs.

High School on SI’s seventh week of rankings out of the Ocean State are here:

1. North Kingstown (7-1)

The Skippers blanked Cumberland, 21-0. North Kingstown will enter the postseason in a couple of weeks.

Previous rank: 1

2. Bishop Hendricken (4-3)

The Hawks came away with a thrilling 20-17 overtime win over Portsmouth. Hendricken hosts St. Raphael Academy on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

3. Portsmouth (8-1)

Following a tough loss to Bishop Hendricken, Portsmouth faces Cranston West on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

4. La Salle Academy (5-3)

The Rams fell 19-14 to Cranston West. La Salle heads into the RIIL playoffs.

Previous rank: 3

5. St. Raphael Academy (6-2)

The Saints dropped a 16-9 decision to Barrington. St. Raphael goes up against Bishop Hendricken on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

6. Cranston West (6-3)

The Falcons have won five in a row. Cranston West hosts Portsmouth on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

7. Classical HS (8-0)

The Purple topped Johnston, 35-21. Classical hosts Chariho on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

8. South Kingstown (7-2)

The Rebels squeezed past Lincoln, 7-0. South Kingston and Lincoln square off again this weekend in the opening round of the RIIL playoffs.

Previous rank: 7

9. Ponaganset (7-1)

The Chieftains rode to a 47-7 win over Pilgrim. Ponaganset hosts East Greenwich on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

10. Westerly (6-3)

The Bulldogs lost 27-20 to West Warwick. Westerly hosts Coventry on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Rhode Island