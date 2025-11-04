Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 4, 2025
Rhode Island high school football is getting set for the RIIL playoffs.
High School on SI’s seventh week of rankings out of the Ocean State are here:
1. North Kingstown (7-1)
The Skippers blanked Cumberland, 21-0. North Kingstown will enter the postseason in a couple of weeks.
Previous rank: 1
2. Bishop Hendricken (4-3)
The Hawks came away with a thrilling 20-17 overtime win over Portsmouth. Hendricken hosts St. Raphael Academy on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
3. Portsmouth (8-1)
Following a tough loss to Bishop Hendricken, Portsmouth faces Cranston West on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
4. La Salle Academy (5-3)
The Rams fell 19-14 to Cranston West. La Salle heads into the RIIL playoffs.
Previous rank: 3
5. St. Raphael Academy (6-2)
The Saints dropped a 16-9 decision to Barrington. St. Raphael goes up against Bishop Hendricken on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
6. Cranston West (6-3)
The Falcons have won five in a row. Cranston West hosts Portsmouth on Friday.
Previous rank: 10
7. Classical HS (8-0)
The Purple topped Johnston, 35-21. Classical hosts Chariho on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
8. South Kingstown (7-2)
The Rebels squeezed past Lincoln, 7-0. South Kingston and Lincoln square off again this weekend in the opening round of the RIIL playoffs.
Previous rank: 7
9. Ponaganset (7-1)
The Chieftains rode to a 47-7 win over Pilgrim. Ponaganset hosts East Greenwich on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
10. Westerly (6-3)
The Bulldogs lost 27-20 to West Warwick. Westerly hosts Coventry on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
