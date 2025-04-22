Rhode Island high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in Rhode Island.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting ends Thursday, May 8 at 11:59 PM ET
Hailey Vigneau, La Salle Academy
The Marist commitment has been the state's top pitcher this season and she's got the numbers to back it up. Vigneau, a junior, is currently 7-0 with a 1.00 earned run average and 57 strikeouts. The junior pitches for the top team out of Rhode Island.
Lia Doster, Tiverton
Another junior dynamo that's been red hot on the mound this season is Doster for Tiverton. The pitcher is perfect so far through her eight appearances, sitting at 8-0 with a 1.72 earned run average and striking out 52 batters.
Mia Crudale, Cranston West
After going 12-8 a season ago for Cranston West, Crudale has returned for her senior season with a strong start thus far. The starting pitcher through six outings holds a record of 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 33 strikeouts.
Haley Boundreau, Johnston
Boundreau joins the group of talented juniors on this list that have really shown out this season. Playing for one of the state's better ball clubs, the junior hurler is 4-0 with a 1.17 earned run average and has struck out 56 batters.
Adriana Jeannenot, Chariho
Just a sophomore, Jeannenot is the lone underclassmen on this list and her numbers speak for themselves. Chariho's ace pitcher is with 4-1 record, 1.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
Gianna Amedeo, North Kingstown
North Kingstown's ace pitcher is another junior that's impressed this spring. Amedeo this season is 4-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 44 strikeouts.
Gretchen Dombeck, Pilgrim
It's a junior-laden class of pitchers on this list and we continue with another in Dombeck, who takes the mound nightly for Patriots. Dombeck owns a record of 7-0 on the season with a 2.19 earned run average and has fanned 41 batters this spring.
Gabriella Fisher, Davies Career and Tech
The pitcher is another senior that has impressed on the mound this season. Fisher through seven games is currently 5-2 with 56 strikeouts and a 2.55 earned run average.
