Rhode Island (RIIL) high school football scores, live updates (10/17/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Rhode Island high school football scores from Week 7 of the 2024 season

Rockland High School's Liam Wallace tackles Cumberland, Rhode Island, High School's Miguel Garcia in the backfield for a loss on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
The 2024 Rhode Island high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state, including a big matchup with Providence Central hosting Bishop Hendricksen on Friday night (October 18th).

Follow SBLive Rhode Island throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

You can follow all of the RIIL football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Rhode Island High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Rhode Island high school football action on Friday night:

RHODE ISLAND RIIL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

2024 RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

RIIL Division 1 | RIIL Division 2 | RIIL Division 3 | RIIL Division 4

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Rhode Island high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

