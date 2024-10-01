Top 10 Rhode Island high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
October is here, the first three weeks of the 2024 Rhode Island high school football season are in the rearview, and the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top.
Week 3 featured an action-packed slate with several ranked matchups. Here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Rhode Island high school football teams heading into Week 4 of the RIIL season, as we see it.
Top 10 Rhode Island high school football rankings
1. Bishop Hendricken (2-2)
The Hawks hosted Greenwich (Connecticut) on Friday and lost a 21-20 thriller that saw Greenwich take the lead with less than a minute to play. Bishop Hendricken's two losses this season have been by a combined five points. They will battle to remain atop the Rhode Island high school football rankings this week when they host No. 2 La Salle Academy.
2. La Salle Academy (3-2)
La Salle Academy was shutout 28-0 last week, but the Rams went on the road to face St. John's Prep, which is the No. 1 ranked team in the Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings. They'll face their second straight No. 1 team this week as they take on top-ranked Bishop Hendricken.
3. St. Raphael Academy (3-0)
The Saints jumped up to No. 3 this week after going on the road and knocking Cranston West out of the top 10 with a 28-13 victory.
4. Burrillville (3-0)
The Broncos earned another big win, handing Pilgrim its first loss of the season to bump the Patriots out of the top 10.
5. South Kingstown (2-0)
South Kingston looked very strong in the Rebel's 37-12 win against bubble team Woonsocket. They face a big test on the road at West Warwick on Friday.
6. West Warwick (3-0)
The Wizards dominated at home, shutting out Tolman 48-0 in Pawtucket. West Warwick won't have it so easy this week when the Wizards host South Kingston.
7. Central (2-2)
The Knights weren't able to drum up much offense, but they did enough to earn a 14-6 victory on the road against Barrington.
8. Cumberland (1-2)
The Clippers fell 29-22 to Reading Memorial (Massachusetts) and will try to get back on their feet against Cranston West this week.
9. Rogers (3-0)
Rogers went to Johnston and put on an offensive show behind a 56-21 road victory. They will travel to face North Providence on Friday.
10. Westerly (2-1)
The Bulldogs were upset 34-27 in a thriller at home against Portsmouth. They'll try to stay in the top 10 this week with a tough road showdown against Woonsocket.
Check out how the Top 10 stacks up compared to the latest Rhode Island high school football computer rankings.
