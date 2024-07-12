Top returning Rhode Island high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Rhode Island high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Ocean State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Rhode Island. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Ocean State.
The following is a list of top returning Rhode Island quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Logan Gelinas, Burrillville: The 5-foot-9 junior quarterback also plays guard on the basketball team. Before he hit the hardwood this winter, his fall campaign was solid for Burrillville, throwing for 1,230 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Matt Clements, Johnston: The junior signal caller finished up a strong fall campaign, in which he was among the state leaders in touchdowns. Clements completed 83-of-176 passes for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Robert Grenga, Ponaganset: Last season as a junior signal caller, Grenga was on par with any quarterback in the state. Grenga finished the season completing 59-of-124 passes for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kelan Cornell, Cranston West: Another senior that will be ready to light up the scoreboards this season is Cornell. The signal caller finished 2023 completing 69-of-134 passes for 887 yards and seven touchdowns.
Evan Spencer, Cumberland: Spencer is a dual-threat quarterback and did most of his damage on the ground last season. The signal caller threw for 448 yards, three touchdowns and rushed for 784 and scored 13 times.
Ben Black, North Smithsfield Mount St. Charles Academy: Black had thrown for a lot of yards this past season for the Northmen. The quarterback completed 101-of-192 passes for 1,291 yards and eight touchdowns.
Noah Taylor, Tolman: The 5-foot-8, 145-pound sophomore had a solid season for Tolman, completing 83-of-160 passes for 1,053 yards and 14 touchdowns. Tolman returns this fall as one of New England's top passers.
Landon Husereau, Westerly: The freshman quarterback finished the season completing 114-of-195 passes for 1,840 yards and 23 touchdowns. Husereau also rushed for 168 yards and two scores on the ground. Regardless of graduating class, Husereau was among the top quarterbacks when it came to yardage and scores.
Tashaad Brown, St. Raphael Academy: Brown has been the next signal caller next to Husereau that’s put up significant yardage as a freshman, throwing for 782 yards and four touchdowns. When it comes to 2027 prospects, Brown is certainly one of them.
Sean O'Brien, Scituate: Taking a look at another Class of 2025 quarterback, O'Brien was certainly a signal caller that put up some solid numbers last fall. The passer threw for 657 yards and six touchdowns.
