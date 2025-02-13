Vote: Who is the top returning Rhode Island quarterback in 2025?
The quality of quarterback play in Rhode Island was on full display in the 2024 season in every classification. That’s because the state is filled with signal callers who can change games with either their arms, legs or both.
There’s no shortage of talented quarterbacks in Rhode Island, which makes it hard to pick just one as the best in the area.
So here at High School On SI Rhode Island, we’re asking you, the fans, to decide.
Vote now on who is the top returning quarterback in Rhode Island for 2025. Voting closes April 1st, 2025.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other players who may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominations:
Parker Howley, Classical
In leading Classical to the state championship game, Howley had himself a strong campaign under center. As a junior, Howley completed 135-of-210 passes for 2,540 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Jack Diano, North Kingstown
Diano was another junior signal caller that had himself a solid 2024 season, completing 175-of-256 passes for 2,516 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Ben Black, North Smithfield
The junior quarterback was terrific in 2024 for North Smithfield, with Black completing 138-of-223 passes for 1,832 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Patrick Munger, Woonsocket
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau’s season by throwing for 1,387 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Landon Husereau, Westerly
The sophomore quarterback this season completed 126-of-216 passes for 2,015 yards and 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Tashaad Brown, St. Raphael Academy
Brown has been the next signal caller next to Husereau that’s put up some significant yardage as a sophomore, throwing for 1,139 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Jordan Robertson, Mt. Pleasant
Robertson played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this past season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore finished the season completing 57-of-126 passes for 836 yards and eight touchdowns.
Tyrell Barros, Davies Career & Tech
The freshman quarterback made waves his first season as a starter, completing 74-of-117 passes for 1,013 yards and 19 touchdowns through 12 games.
Mark Bradshaw, East Greenwich
Though playing a bit more in a sparingly role, Bradshaw was able to put up some solid numbers. Bradshaw finished completing 41 passes for 431 yards and four touchdowns.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi