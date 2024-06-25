Vote: Who is the top returning Rhode Island running back in 2024?
The quality of running back play in Rhode Island was on full display in the 2023 season in every classification. That’s because the state is filled with running backs who can change games with either their running, catching the ball or both.
There’s no shortage of talented running back in Rhode Island, which makes it hard to pick just one as the best in the area. We decided to give you 10 candidates to choose from based on their play from the 2023 season.
So here at SBLive Sports Rhode Island, we’re asking you, the fans, to decide.
Vote now on who is the top returning running back in Rhode Island for 2024. Voting closes August 1st, 2024.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other players who may not be mentioned in our poll.
Click here to vote
Here are the nominations:
Darren Valentin, Tolman: The junior running back remained towards the top of the yardage marks all season long. Valentin rushed for 981 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Valentin should easily break 1,000 yards this upcoming season.
Paul Zolkos, Scituate: Zolkos was another tailback that ended the season compiling 981 yards rushing and added 10 touchdowns. The two-way junior also made 37 tackles on defense at inside linebacker.
Yandel Pelaez, Providence Country Day: The Providence Country Day running back rushed for 559 yards on 55 attempts and scored three touchdowns in the 2023 season. Pelaez could see double the carries and yardage this season.
Terrell Hill, Westerly: Hill was a force at running back for Westerly as a junior. The tailback carried the ball 176 times for 721 yards for eight touchdowns. When it comes to senior running backs, Hill is a can't miss player on Rhode Island.
Ramel Richards, Central: Richards had a nice season for the Knights, rushing for 481 yards and scoring two touchdowns. The running back should be a candidate to push for 1,000-plus yards this fall.
Ty Troiano, Cumberland: Another sophomore tailback that had a strong 2023 was Troiano, who rushed for 494 yards and five touchdowns. When it comes to juniors this upcoming season, Troiano will be a player to keep an eye on.
Richard Bridges, Central: The all-around athlete played well as a utility player for the Knights, rushing for 384 yards on 38 carries and scoring four touchdowns. Bridges will be a player to watch across the New England region.
Leland Kelleher, Burrillville: One of he top junior running backs from a season ago was Kelleher out of Burrilville and the Bronco is primed for a huge 2024 campaign. Kelleher last season carried the ball 137 times for 652 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Sam Petrichko, South Kingstown: The two way player rushed for 126 yards at running back. At safety, as a freshman, Petrichko led the way for all defensive backs in tackles, with 53 tackles through 11 games.
Charles Grover, Scituate: Grover was solid for Scituate last season, as the running back carried the ball 114 times for 545 yards and scored six touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | | @sblivesports