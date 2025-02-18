Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Softball Player In Rhode Island For The 2025 Season?
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a look at some of the top high school softball players all over the country heading into the season.
We continue into the state of Rhode Island heading into the 2025 campaign.
There are thoasands of outstanding players around the country, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram (@highschoolonsi) and let us know about other players worthy of fans’ attention as we preview high school softball.
We provide you with 11 players that caught our eye from the 2024 season and we believe are the top returners for 2025.
Voting concludes March 1st, at 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Phoenyx Silva, La Salle Academy
Silva in 2024 swung a scorching .500 batting average, hammering out 9 home runs, 5 triples, and 8 doubles over the course of the year. Her offensive prowess didn’t stop there—Silva drove in 27 runs while crossing the plate herself 34 times, showcasing her ability to both power the lineup and ignite rallies.
Lily Roumelis, La Salle Academy
Roumelis, a junior at La Salle Academy in Rhode Island, has emerged as a cornerstone of the Rams’ softball dynasty, helping lead them to an undefeated season and the RIIL State Championship in 2024.
Hailey Vigneau, La Salle Academy
Vigneau was a sophomore sensation in 2024, etching her name deeper into the state’s softball lore with a season for the ages. Taking the mound as the Rams’ ace, she piloted an undefeated 19-0 campaign, delivering pinpoint pitches that left batters flailing—she’d racked up 105 strikeouts in just 63 innings by early May, building on her freshman year’s 1.30 ERA.
Diana Hall, La Salle Academy
Hall carved out a remarkable 2024 season that lit up the diamond and helped propel the Rams to an undefeated 19-0 record and a state crown. Batting an impressive .419, she smashed nine home runs and drove in 35 runs.
Genna D'Amato, Pilgrim
The University of Bridgeport commitment heads into the season as one of the state's best behind the plate. With a steady bat and sure fire glove, D'Amato is assuredly among Rhode Island's best players heading into the spring.
Madison Tuirok, Pilgrim
As a freshman last season, Tuirok proved herself in being one of the better players in the state. Tuirok batted an impressive .507 at the plate with 36 hits and scored 27 runs.
Adriana Jeannenot, Chariho
Last season for Chariho, Jeannenot finished the year with an impressive 245 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched and a 2.01 earned run average (ERA).
Sage Soares, Coventry
The junior left-hander dominated from the circle, finishing the 2024 season with a sparkling 13-1 record, a 1.29 ERA, and 143 strikeouts across 92 innings, keeping hitters guessing with a stingy 0.804 WHIP.
Leah Lapham, Coventry
For Lapham, 2024 was a breakout season—a sophomore surge that has cemented her as a rising star heading into 2025 with two more years to chase a state crown.
Maia Salvo, Ponaganset
In 2024, Salvo swung a blistering .518, hammering 11 home runs and driving in 34 runs while crossing the plate 30 times herself, with her bat being a constant menace to pitchers across the state.
Ava Difiore, Ponaganset
DiFiore, a junior for Ponaganset, proved in 2024 that she was a dual-threat dynamo, helping the Chieftains claim the Division II state softball crown with a 16-2 season.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi