Vote: Who should be the Rhode Island high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Ocean State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Rhode Island high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Adriana Jeannenot, Chariho
The Chargers' ace pitcher brought her best stuff in a 14-0 victory against East Providence, with Jeannenot went four innings of no-hit ball and struck out nine strikeouts.
Diana Hall, La Salle Academy
Hall, a senior for the Rams, was superb hitting the ball in the team's 17-3 victory over Ponaganset as the outfielder went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and six runs driven in.
Lucy Kaiser, Prout
Kaiser, a sophomore infielder for Prout, had herself a standout game in a 12-11 loss to North Kingstown as she went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and drove in six runs.
Adrianna Carsetti, West Warwick
The senior utility player went out to the plate and was perfect for West Warwick. Carsetti went 4-for-4 with a home run, three doubles and six RBIs.
Kayleigh Chaiyabhat, East Greenwich
The sophomore pitcher was stellar in East Greenwich's 10-0 win over Burrillville, with Chaiyabhat going five innings, yielding two hits and striking out eight strikeouts.
Crystal Cacador, Smithfield
Cacador led the way in Smithfield's 10-0 victory over Cumberland, with sophomore pitcher going four innings, one hit and fanned six batters.
Cydnee Meekins, Cranston East
Meekins went off in Cranston East's 19-3 victory over Classical last week as the junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and six runs driven in.
Charlotte Labossiere, Lincoln
The senior centerfielder had a big night with the bat in a 19-4 victory over Mt. Hope, with Labossiere going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and also scored twice herself.
Nicole Silvestri, Cranston West
In Cranston West's 20-5 victory over St. Mary Academy-Bay View last week, the junior was on the fire at the plate going 3-for-5 with a home run, double and six RBIs.
Lia Doster, Tiverton
The Tiverton pitcher led the charge in the team's 11-1 win over Middletown, pitching nearly a complete game, yielding just one run and striking out 11 batters.
