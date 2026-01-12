Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (1/12/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 5-11. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Darryl Wasson of Serra (California) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Wasson exploded for 37 points in a 78-66 win over Vasquez.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Luke Armstrong, jr., Calloway County (Kentucky) basketball
Armstrong led the way with 33 points in a 71-49 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins.
2. Griffyn Boomer, sr., Tillamook (Oregon) basketball
Boomer poured in 50 points as Tillamook edged The Dalles, 87-85.
3. Kye Bowen, so., Oldham County (Kentucky) basketball
Bowen erupted for 38 points as Oldham County took down Bardstown, 85-62.
4. Cayman Camfield, sr., Wayne County (Tennessee) basketball
Camfield netted 16 points — including the 2,000th of his prep career — in a 55-36 romp over Hughes. Camfield is Wayne County’s all-time leading scorer.
5. Jack Ellis, sr., St. Vincent De Paul (California) basketball
Ellis, a San Diego State football signee, poured in 32 points as St. Vincent De Paul defeated Healdsburg, 68-60.
6. Carter Gould, sr., Mount Lebanon (Pennsylvania) basketball
Gould buried 11 three-pointers en route to 37 points in an 83-36 victory over Connellsville.
7. Luke Lemke, sr., Arcata (California) basketball
Lemke exploded for 51 points — a new Arcata single-game school record — in a 71-53 win over Fortuna.
8. Dionte Neal, sr., Reidsville (North Carolina) basketball
One day after recording 52 points, 10 steals and eight assists in a victory over Morehead, Neal netted a school-record 63 points in a 103-73 rout of Hibriten. Neal is a UNC-Greensboro signee.
9. Amare Oba, sr., Coronado (Nevada) basketball
Despite missing his first six shots, Oba finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 69-63 win over Mojave. Oba is a Missouri State signee.
10. Luke Rebert, sr., Delone Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Rebert scored a career-high 31 points in an 81-48 win over Bermudian Springs.
11. Brody Rygh, sr., Sherwood (Oregon) basketball
Rygh led the way with 34 points as Sherwood edged Summit, 78-72.
12. DeMere Salisbery, so., J.P. McCaskey (Pennsylvania) basketball
Salisbery poured in a career-high 41 points as J.P. McCaskey took down Hempfield in double overtime, 67-54
13. Tyran Stokes, sr., Rainier Beach (Washington) basketball
Stokes scored 31 points in an 85-74 victory over fellow state power Eastside Catholic.
14. Finn Wilkins, so., JSerra (California) soccer
Wilkins netted a hat trick as JSerra defeated Orange Lutheran, 4-1.
15. Austin Workman, sr., Morris Catholic (New Jersey) basketball
Workman scored 22 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — in a 75-61 win over St. Elizabeth (Delaware). The senior also had five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App